Fetterman Likely To Be Away From Campaign Trail Until July, Wife Says

Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) speaks during a rally at the UFCW Local 1776 KS headquarters in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania on April 16, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc v... Democratic Pennsylvania Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) speaks during a rally at the UFCW Local 1776 KS headquarters in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania on April 16, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 7, 2022 9:43 a.m.

Giselle Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman, said on Monday that her husband, who suffered a stroke last month, might not be back to campaigning until next month.

“Maybe. I think so. That’s my hope,” Giselle Fetterman told CNN when asked if her husband would return to the campaign trail by July.

She dismissed the idea that the candidate would be unable to continue campaigning against his GOP rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“I don’t see that, but more importantly, his doctors don’t see that,” she said. “They are all confident he will make a full recovery.”

The candidate “deserves a month break to come back as strong as ever,” Fetterman said.

“This is going to be a tough race and a really important race,” she told CNN. “I want him to be fully ready for it.”

John Fetterman admitted himself into Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital after suffering a stroke on May 13, mere days before he won the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania Senate.

The candidate was released from the hospital a little over a week later, but his health status remained a mystery until last Friday, when his campaign released a report by his cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra.

According to Chandra, Fetterman had been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation and decreased heart pump in 2017.

“The prognosis I can give for John’s heart is this: if he takes his medications, eats healthy, and exercises, he’ll be fine,” the doctor wrote. “If he does what I’ve told him, and I do believe that he is taking his recovery and his health very seriously this time, he should be able to campaign and serve in the U.S. Senate without a problem.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
