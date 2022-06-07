Fetterman Likely To Be Away From Campaign Trail Until July, Wife Says

Giselle Fetterman, the wife of Democratic Pennsylvania Senate nominee John Fetterman, said on Monday that her husband, who suffered a stroke last month, might not be back to campaigning until next month.

“Maybe. I think so. That’s my hope,” Giselle Fetterman told CNN when asked if her husband would return to the campaign trail by July.

She dismissed the idea that the candidate would be unable to continue campaigning against his GOP rival, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“I don’t see that, but more importantly, his doctors don’t see that,” she said. “They are all confident he will make a full recovery.”

Newsletters Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly. Subscribe The Franchise Monday evenings What you need to know about voting rights and democracy in America The Weekender Saturday mornings All the best parts of TPM, in Weekend Mode 😎 By signing up, you agree to TPM's terms of use and privacy policy Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

The candidate “deserves a month break to come back as strong as ever,” Fetterman said.

“This is going to be a tough race and a really important race,” she told CNN. “I want him to be fully ready for it.”

John Fetterman admitted himself into Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital after suffering a stroke on May 13, mere days before he won the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania Senate.

The candidate was released from the hospital a little over a week later, but his health status remained a mystery until last Friday, when his campaign released a report by his cardiologist, Dr. Ramesh Chandra.

According to Chandra, Fetterman had been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation and decreased heart pump in 2017.

“The prognosis I can give for John’s heart is this: if he takes his medications, eats healthy, and exercises, he’ll be fine,” the doctor wrote. “If he does what I’ve told him, and I do believe that he is taking his recovery and his health very seriously this time, he should be able to campaign and serve in the U.S. Senate without a problem.”