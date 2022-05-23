Dems Van Hollen And Fetterman Released From Hospital After Suffering Strokes

Latest
Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) announced on Sunday that he had been released from George Washington University Hospital in D.C., where he spent several days after suffering a minor stroke.

“It’s great to be back home after a long week,” the Maryland senator tweeted. “I’m grateful for the generous outpouring of support from everyone and the dedicated care I received from the team at GW.”

News of Van Hollen’s release came a week after he announced that he had checked into the hospital to be treated for a “minor stroke in the form of a small venous tear.”

However, the incident left “no long-term effects or damage,” said the senator, who is up for reelection this year.

It was the second stroke in recent months that left Senate Democrats’ razor-thin 50-50 majority in temporary jeopardy: Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) had also suffered a stroke in late January.

The New Mexico senator underwent surgery at UNM Hospital in Albuquerque and spent more than a month recovering from the illness before returning to the Senate in early March.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who also suffered a stroke before he won the Democratic primary for Pennsylvania Senate last week, was discharged from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital on Sunday.

“See yinz soon,” Fetterman tweeted with his wife’s video of his departure from the hospital.

The lieutenant governor was hospitalized for nine days upon checking in on May 13, just four days before his high-stakes Senate primary (which he ended up winning in a landslide). Fetterman stated when he first announced his stroke that doctors had told him he hadn’t suffered “any cognitive damage.”

“I’m well on my way to a full recovery,” the Senate hopeful said.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
