Latest
12 mins ago
Everything Rudy Did, He Did For Trump
2 hours ago
GOP Michigan State Senator Now Says He Was Misquoted
3 hours ago
Parnas Alleges White House Deal To Free Ukrainian Mobster In Exchange For Trump Legal Help

Feds Reportedly Target Comey In Previously Unreported Leak Probe

at George Washington University on April 30, 2018 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Former FBI Director James Comey talks onstage at George Washington University April 30, 3018 in Washington, DC. Comey discussed his new book "Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership." ... WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Former FBI Director James Comey talks onstage at George Washington University April 30, 3018 in Washington, DC. Comey discussed his new book "Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership." (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
January 16, 2020 6:03 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

One of President Trump’s favorite targets is in the DOJ’s crosshairs.

Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., are probing whether former FBI Director James Comey leaked classified information about a Russian intelligence document to reporters, The New York Times reported Thursday citing unnamed people familiar with the investigation.

Specifically, the Times reported, investigators are looking into at least two news articles about the document, which played a central role in Comey’s unusual 2016 decision to announce that Hillary Clinton would not face criminal charges for using a private email server as secretary of state.

The document has been described in various reports as a Russian intelligence analysis of a purported email sent from Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz (D-FL), who was then the chair of the Democratic National Committee, to an official at George Soros’ organization, Open Societies Foundations. Some officials have suggested the document is purposeful Russian misinformation, the Times said.

The Russian analysis of the email reportedly stated that Wasserman-Schultz told the Soros official, Leonard Benardo, that then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch would make sure the probe into Clinton’s private email server wouldn’t conclude with charges against Clinton. Wasserman-Schuiltz and Bernardo, the Times noted, both deny being in contact with each other.

Comey reportedly used the intercepted Russian document to justify to other officials his unusual decision to hold a press conference to announce that Clinton would not face charges — leapfrogging Lynch and ignoring the standard procedure, in which such a decision would not be discussed publicly. If the document leaked, he reportedly suggested, it could undercut Lynch’s authority on the matter.

Trump fired Comey as FBI director in May 2017, triggering a sequence of events that led to the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller. Trump has repeatedly called for Comey to be investigated for a host of perceived sins against Trump, and has suggested Comey should be jailed.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: