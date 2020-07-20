Federal Judge’s Home Attacked By Gunman, Son Of Judge Killed In Shooting

A gunman shot the son and husband of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas in their home in North Brunswick, New Jersey on Sunday night, leaving her son dead and her husband in critical condition.

The suspect, who is still at large, entered the judge’s home dressed as a FedEx delivery worker, according to the New Jersey Globe. Salas’ son, 20-year-old Daniel Anderl, was fatally shot, while criminal defense attorney Mark Anderl, her husband, is currently hospitalized under critical but stable condition.

Salas, an Obama-appointed judge who is also the first Latina on the District Court of New Jersey, was not hurt. The New Jersey Globe reported that the judge had been receiving threats.

The FBI announced late Sunday night that the agency had opened an investigation into the shooting and are looking for “one subject.”

“Judge Salas and her family are in our thoughts at this time as they cope with this senseless act,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said in a statement. “This tragedy is our latest reminder that gun violence remains a crisis in our country and that our work to make every community safer isn’t done.”