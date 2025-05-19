Latest
2 hours ago
Trump Admin Must Facilitate Return Of Another Wrongfully Deported Man, Appeals Court Rules
3 hours ago
GOP—With Some Key Dem Support—Poised To Give Trump The Green Light On Crypto Schemes
4 hours ago
GOP Leadership Keeps Insisting Its Going To Jam The Medicaid-Cutting ‘Beautiful’ Bill Through This Week

Federal Judge Boots DOGE Out Of Institute Of Peace After Armed Takeover

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 5: New Chief U.S. District Judge Beryl A. Howell poses for photographs in her court room May 05, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
May 19, 2025 3:29 p.m.
10
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A judge turned the U.S. Institute of Peace back over to its unlawfully fired board members Monday, scolding the administration for using “brute force and threats of criminal process” to commandeer an organization that does not fall within President Trump’s removal powers.

While these firings targeted a small and fairly idiosyncratic government entity — U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell spends most of her opinion on the question of whether USIP is a government agency and whether it sits in the executive branch — they grabbed headlines when DOGE stormed the building in March with armed officers. Congress established the nonprofit to advance global peace and American interests. 

“The President’s efforts here to take over an organization outside of those bounds, contrary to statute established by Congress and by acts of force and threat using local and federal law enforcement officers, represented a gross usurpation of power and a way of conducting government affairs that unnecessarily traumatized the committed leadership and employees of USIP, who deserved better,” Howell wrote in her Monday ruling. 

She concluded that USIP is a government entity but exists outside of the three branches, comparing it to other quasi-federal government institutions including the governing body of the Smithsonian museums. Thus, Trump’s fairly broad (but not absolute) power to remove executive branch employees does not extend to the institute. 

Even if USIP was housed in the executive branch, though, she wrote that Supreme Court precedent would likely still protect the board members from at-will removal.

“Numerous cases in the lower courts have applied Humphrey’s Executor to uphold removal protections for similarly constituted multimember boards, including the NLRB, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (‘CPSC’), and the FTC itself,” she wrote. “Though the precedent has recently come under attack, defendants agree that Humphrey’s Executor remains binding.” 

Trump’s firing spree prompted parallel cases stemming from more traditional executive branch agencies, a couple of which are making their way toward the Supreme Court and will likely determine whether independent agencies will continue to enjoy insulation from the whims of the White House. 

The granting of summary judgment Monday — letting the fired board take the agency back over, keeping the organization’s property in the board’s hands and expelling the DOGErs who appointed themselves to its leadership in the meantime — is a reversal of what Howell telegraphed at earlier stages of litigation. 

A stop sign outside the US Institute of Peace in Washington, DC, on March 18, 2025. Cost-slashers of US President Donald Trump seized control on March 17 of the institute, ousting the leader of the taxpayer-funded center for conflict resolution created by Congress in 1984. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

After a March hearing where the fired board sought immediate relief, Howell denied them, expressing outrage with how the firings were carried out but skepticism about their likelihood to succeed on the merits. She also expressed uncertainty about the organization’s status within the government, an issue she ironed out over dozens of pages in the lengthy Monday ruling. 

DOGE had taken over the organization largely to hollow out its staff and money, and to wind it down. Unlike other agencies that the administration has seen valuable to stock with allies, the Institute and its research, diplomatic and charitable works represented mere waste. 

“The President second-guessed the judgment of Congress and President Reagan in creating USIP 40 years ago, and the judgment of every Congress since then, including in 2024, in appropriating funds to USIP, when he deemed this organization to be ‘unnecessary’ three months ago in [his executive order],” Howell wrote. 

Read the ruling here:

10
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
10
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. While this sounds like good news, isn’t this one of the “independent” agencies where the DOGE Bros subsequently fired most of the staff and canceled contracts & grants? What happens now can’t erase that kind of damage.

  2. Avatar for 1gg 1gg says:

    Question? Who’s paying Musk’s team of Lost Boys? And who will pay the back salaries of these people who were unlawfully fired?

  3. I think that USIP is an independent entity, and not an agency. Which is what Judge Howell found. If it’s a non-profit entity that gets is funding from Congress then in the end it certainly doesn’t fall under the POTUS’ purview. Though I do wonder if they only exist on the monies Congress allocates, or does it also get money from outside the US gov’t?

  4. Yeah I keep wondering about this too. Who is paying them, who determined their salaries, and where’s their damn paperwork!

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

4 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for 1gg Avatar for progress Avatar for lastroth Avatar for ronbyers Avatar for hoagie Avatar for fiftygigs Avatar for darrtown

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: