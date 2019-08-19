FEC Chair Keeps Calling Out Trump’s ‘Baseless’ Voter Fraud Claims

The chair of the Federal Election Commission continues to call out President Donald Trump for repeating his unfounded voter fraud claims.

“To be suggesting to people … that if the candidate they choose doesn’t win that it is because of fraud, that undermines our democracy,” Ellen Weintraub said on CNN Monday. “It undermines people’s faith, and once that faith is broken, it is very hard to build up again.”

Weintraub further argued that it’s harmful for Trump to spread “baseless” information.

“Facts matter, and people of America need to be able to believe what their leaders tell them. It is damaging to our democracy to spread information that … is baseless,” Weintraub said. “There is no evidence of rampant voter fraud in 2016 or, really, in any previous election.

Weintraub’s latest remarks come days after she called on Trump in a letter to provide any proof he has for his bogus claim of widespread illegal voting in the 2016 election.

Weintraub’s Friday letter was in response to Trump telling reporters during a Thursday rally in New Hampshire that “thousands and thousands of people [came] in from locations unknown” to vote in the state in 2016. Trump then told rally-goers that the state was “taken away from us” despite no evidence of any voter fraud activity.

Weintraub has for years asked Trump for proof of the “astonishing voter-fraud scheme that he claims denied him” victory in New Hampshire.

Watch Weintraub respond to Trump’s voter fraud claims below: