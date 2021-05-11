Latest
attends The Tenth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on June 3, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey.
23 mins ago ago
‘I Wasn’t Going To Go On There And Have A Normal Discussion’: How A Prankster Trolled Newsmax On Air
1 hour ago ago
Cruz Admits It’s ‘Difficult To Imagine’ Himself Voting For S1 Even If GOP Amendments Adopted
1 hour ago ago
Fauci Scolds Paul Again As KY Senator Pushes COVID Origins Conspiracy Theory

FDA Approves Pfizer COVID Vaccine For Kids Ages 12 Through 15

Five doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that received emergency use authorization are seen before they are distributed to doctors and nurses at George Washington University Hospital on December 14, 2020 in Washington... Five doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine that received emergency use authorization are seen before they are distributed to doctors and nurses at George Washington University Hospital on December 14, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jacquelyn Martin-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 11, 2021 9:39 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday that teens of the ages of 12 through 15 are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which had only previously been available for Americans 16 and older.

Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in the announcement that the vaccine program expansion “allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic.”

“Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations,” she continued.

“Having a vaccine authorized for a younger population is a critical step in continuing to lessen the immense public health burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

According to a tracker by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 46 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 34.8 percent is fully vaccinated.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: