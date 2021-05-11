FDA Approves Pfizer COVID Vaccine For Kids Ages 12 Through 15

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Monday that teens of the ages of 12 through 15 are now eligible to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which had only previously been available for Americans 16 and older.

Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock said in the announcement that the vaccine program expansion “allows for a younger population to be protected from COVID-19, bringing us closer to returning to a sense of normalcy and to ending the pandemic.”

“Parents and guardians can rest assured that the agency undertook a rigorous and thorough review of all available data, as we have with all of our COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorizations,” she continued.

“Having a vaccine authorized for a younger population is a critical step in continuing to lessen the immense public health burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr. Peter Marks, the director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said in a statement.

According to a tracker by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 46 percent of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 34.8 percent is fully vaccinated.