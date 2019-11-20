Report: FBI Would Like To Question The Whistleblower

The FBI would reportedly like to interview the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry.

According to a Yahoo News report Wednesday, sources familiar with the matter said that the FBI sought to question the whistleblower after an internal debate within the bureau. The debate focused on how to respond to the issues raised by the complaint’s allegations regarding the now-infamous July call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Yahoo.

One source told Yahoo News that an FBI agent in the Washington field office in October contacted one of the lawyers representing the whistleblower and asked to question the CIA analyst who spurred the impeachment inquiry.

However, no interview has yet to be scheduled. Yahoo News reported that the intended scope of the interview and whether the whistleblower’s lawyers will agree to the interview is yet to be worked out. Whistleblower lawyer Mark Zaid told Yahoo News that he and his co-counsel Andrew Bakaj have no comment.

Earlier this month, Bakaj sent the White House a cease and desist letter, warning that the President’s constant stream of vitriol is putting his client in “physical danger.”

Read the Yahoo News’ report here.