Whistleblower’s Lawyer Sends WH Cease And Desist, Cites Endangerment Of Client

The whistleblower’s lawyer sent the White House a cease and desist letter Thursday, warning that the President’s constant stream of vitriol is putting his client in “physical danger.”

“I am writing to respectfully request that you counsel your client on the legal and ethical peril in which he is placing himself should anyone be physically harmed as a result of his, or his surrogates’, behavior,” attorney Andrew Bakaj wrote to White House counsel Pat Cipollone in a letter obtained by CNN.

Trump and other Republicans have been hammering the whistleblower lately, trying to distract from more damaging impeachment inquiry narratives by insisting that he has duplicitous reasons for keeping his identity a secret.

For Democrats, the whistleblower has been steadily losing relevance to their probe, as other witnesses with fewer concerns about being identified have corroborated the original complaint.