FBI Missed Judge’s Deadline To Turn Over Kushner Interview Memos In Mueller Probe

By
|
January 23, 2020 8:25 a.m.
Last week, the FBI did not comply with U.S. District Judge Reggie Walton’s order to give CNN and Buzzfeed News the memos from the agency’s interviews with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Justice Department lawyer Courtney Enlow told CNN on Wednesday that “a member of the intelligence community” needs to review the memos and make certain redactions first.

The memos “will be released with the appropriate redactions” afterward, Enlow said without giving an exact timeline.

Walton ordered the FBI to hand over Mueller’s notes of witness interviews in CNN and Buzzfeed News’ lawsuit over the records. He gave the intelligence agency a deadline of January 17 to give all of the requested documents to the two news outlets.

Several batches of the documents have already been released, including memos of interviews with White House adviser Stephen Miller and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
