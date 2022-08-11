Man Who Allegedly Attempted To Break Into Cincinnati FBI Building Dead After Standoff

A man who allegedly attempted to break into the FBI’s field office in Cincinnati is dead after a lengthy standoff with law enforcement Thursday.

The suspect — identified by The New York Times and NBC News as Ricky Shiffer, who reportedly attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — allegedly attempted to breach the office’s screening facility at around 9:15 a.m. ET, the FBI said, and upon the activation of an alarm and a response by armed FBI agents, fled northbound on Interstate 71.

At 3:42 p.m. — after a car chase, an exchange of gunfire, and unsuccessful attempts by police to negotiate with the man and use less-than-lethal tactics — the suspect “did raise a firearm towards law enforcement, and shots were fired by law enforcement officers on the scene,” Nathan Dennis, a lieutenant with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, told reporters at an evening news briefing. Dennis said the suspect’s identity remained unconfirmed.

“At that point, the suspect was deceased, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene,” Dennis said. “Everything remains under investigation at this time.”

Shiffer’s motives aren’t yet clear. Dennis said no law enforcement officers were injured Thursday.

ABC News, citing an unnamed law enforcement source, reported midday Thursday that the alleged attacker was in a corn field and appeared to have a gunshot wound to his leg. Clinton County Emergency Management Agency Director Thomas Breckel subsequently confirmed to WHIO that the man had been shot by law enforcement, suffering “unknown injuries.”

NBC News reported that Shiffer was at the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and The Times reported that investigators were probing apparent ties to extremist groups, including one — unnamed by the Times — that participated in the attack. The Times noted one video that appeared to show Shiffer at a pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. the night before the attack.

Shots Fired During Pursuit

On Thursday morning, after the suspect fled the field office, he was spotted by an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper, who attempted to initiate a traffic stop at 9:37 a.m., Dennis said at a midday briefing. A pursuit ensued and “the suspect vehicle did fire shots during that pursuit,” he said.

Dennis said the man went east on State Route 73, then turned north on Smith Road, coming to a stop near Interstate 71, in a rural area around 50 miles northeast of Cincinnati. More gunfire was exchanged between officers and the suspect, he said, but no officers were injured.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency said on Facebook that law enforcement had “traded shots” with a male suspect wearing body armor.

‘He Was Flying’

Rob Thompson, owner of Thompson Farms, told TPM he saw the chase go by his driveway sometime between 10:00 and 10:30 a.m.

“He was flying, he was moving good,” Thompson said of the driver. “A high rate of speed, for sure.”

Thompson said Shiffer’s car looked like a white Crown Victoria. There were around 30-40 law enforcement vehicles in the vicinity, he said.

Thompson said he’d heard reports of shots fired, but that he hadn’t heard any himself. Thompson believed the standoff was occurring on or near his property, but, he added, from where he was he couldn’t see any people, only SWAT vehicles.

At the time Thompson spoke to TPM, a few minutes after 2:00 p.m., he noted, “no cars or no people are moving, so I assume that he’s in that area and hasn’t moved.”

For much of the day, a lockdown was in effect for the one-mile radius at the intersection of Center and Smith roads in Chester Township, which is near the city of Wilmington. Sections of Interstate 71 were closed as a result of the incident, but later reopened. By 2:39 p.m., according to the agency, the suspect was “contained” but had not been taken into custody.

Armed Suspect Wore Body Armor

What precisely unfolded at the Cincinnati FBI office remains murky.

NBC News’ Ken Dilanian reported, citing two law enforcement officials, that the incident began after a man fired a nail gun at the field office, before brandishing an AR-15 style rifle.

One unnamed law enforcement source told Fox News that there were multiple shots fired. An on-air correspondent later said the suspect may have used a nail gun.

This post has been updated.