Latest
2 hours ago ago
Why MAGA-World’s Election Reversal Hopes For A NH Audit Are Not Rooted In Reality
3 hours ago ago
As Voter Restrictions Advance, GOPers Plan To Claim S1 Is ‘Policy In Search Of A Problem’
4 hours ago ago
FDA Approves Pfizer COVID Vaccine For Kids Ages 12 Through 15

Fauci Scolds Paul Again As KY Senator Pushes COVID Origins Conspiracy Theory

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the ongoing... WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 11: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing to discuss the ongoing federal response to COVID-19 on May 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
May 11, 2021 1:14 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday once again found himself sparring with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) when the Republican senator repeatedly questioned the nation’s top infectious disease expert about the origins of COVID-19.

During a Senate hearing on the COVID-19 response, Paul accused the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of sending funds to its lab in Wuhan, China to “juice up” a virus originally found in bats to produce a supervirus that can infect humans.

Paul, who was the first senator to test positive for COVID-19 last year, asked Fauci repeatedly about a theory that suggests the coronavirus started in a Wuhan research lab before somehow escaping — which has circulated within right-wing and conspiracy theory sites for months.

Fauci wasn’t having it.

“Senator Paul, with all due respect, you are entirely, entirely and completely incorrect,” Fauci said. “The NIH has not ever, and does not now, fund ‘gain of function research’ in the Wuhan Institute.”

A back-and-forth ensued between Paul and Fauci as the senator alleged that the White House chief medical adviser supported the Wuhan lab’s production of a virus that has killed millions of people globally in the last year-plus.

Fauci maintained that although he agrees that it’s important to investigate the origins of COVID-19, NIH is not complicit in funding the controversial research practice known as gain-of-function in its Wuhan lab.

“I do not have any accounting of what the Chinese may have done and I’m fully in favor of any further investigation of what went on in China,” Fauci said.”However, I will repeat again, the NIH and NIH categorically has not funded gain of function research to be conducted in the Wuhan Institute.”

After Paul’s time was up, Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) followed up by asking Fauci about the impact of conspiracy theories peddled by Paul and others on Americans’ willingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“Conspiracy theories certainly are not helpful in what we’re trying to do, I guess I can say that with some degree of confidence,” Fauci said.

Fauci has taken Paul to task repeatedly in the past year whenever the Republican senator complained about COVID-19 mitigation measures.

In March, Paul argued that the public shouldn’t have to wear masks after getting vaccinated because he believes there is “virtually 0 percent chance” they will contract the novel coronavirus. He then took aim at Fauci for his remarks earlier this year saying that double masking during the pandemic “makes common sense.” Paul argued that wearing masks after receiving vaccines against COVID-19 is “just theater.”

“Here we go again with the theater,” Fauci said, appearing exasperated. ″Can I just state for the record that masks are not theater.”

Last September, Paul and Fauci got into a heated exchange when the senator criticized the nation’s top infectious disease expert for his mitigation recommendations, which included halting sports games and closing restaurants and movie theaters that “have led to this economic lockdown.”

Fauci stood by his past assertion that the only way the U.S. could stop the “explosion” of COVID-19 cases was by “shutting down,” which he clarified meant following social distancing protocols that Americans had already become familiar with at that time.

Watch the exchange below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: