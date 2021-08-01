Latest
1 hour ago ago
Kinzinger Backs Subpoenas For McCarthy And Jordan In Jan. 6 Probe
3 hours ago ago
House Dems Blast McCarthy For Joking About Violence Towards Pelosi If He Is Speaker
5 hours ago ago
Collins And Manchin See Light At End Of Infrastructure Bill Tunnel This Week

Fauci Warns ‘Things Are Going To Get Worse’ As Unvaccinated Prompt COVID Spikes

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, responds to questions by Senator Rand Paul during the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capit... Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, responds to questions by Senator Rand Paul during the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on July 20, 2021. (Photo by J. Scott Applewhite / POOL / AFP) (Photo by J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 1, 2021 5:00 p.m.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, White House chief medical adviser, on Sunday issued a dire warning as the country experiences spikes in COVID-19 cases amid the spread of the Delta variant, especially amongst the unvaccinated.

During an interview on ABC News, Fauci was asked whether he foresees more lockdowns or if he sees current surges in COVID-19 case as a temporary setback.

Fauci replied that he doubts more lockdowns are in the cards.

“I think we have enough of the percentage of people in the country, not enough to crush the outbreak, but I believe enough to not allow us to get into the situation we were in last winter,” Fauci said.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Fauci, however, said that “things are going to get worse,” citing the rate of unvaccinated people in the country,

“If you look at the acceleration of the number of cases, the seven-day average has gone up substantially,” Fauci said. “We have 100 million people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who are not getting vaccinated.”

Fauci stressed that there is an outbreak among the unvaccinated, and that breakthrough infections among the vaccinated are expected because “no vaccine is 100 percent effective.”

“But in the breakthrough infections, they are mostly mild or without symptoms, whereas the unvaccinated who have a much, much, much greater chance of getting infected in the first place, are the ones that are vulnerable to getting severe illness that might lead to hospitalization and in some cases death,” Fauci said.

Although he doubts more lockdowns, Fauci argued that the country is “looking to some pain and suffering in the future” as COVID-19 cases rise, and that cases will only tamp down if vaccination rates increase.

Asked whether the “pain and suffering” he referred to is the case amongst those who are not vaccinated, Fauci said “there is no doubt about that.”

Fauci emphasized that vaccines protect people from developing serious illness that require hospitalizations or lead to death.

“However, when you have unvaccinated people getting infected, you’re propagating the dynamics of the outbreak, which ultimately impacts everybody, from the standpoint of having to wear masks, from the standpoint of the safety of the kids in school, from the standpoint of being able to open up everything the way we were when we were normal,” Fauci said.

Last week, the White House moved to require vaccinations for all federal employees and contractors, as well as mask mandates for all visitors to the campus regardless of vaccination status as the Delta variant spreads nationwide.

Biden’s announcement followed the Department of Veterans Affairs’ requirement for all frontline health care workers to be vaccinated within the next two months.

The White House also instructed all staff, including reporters, to wear masks in all indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.

The White House’s requirements came after the CDC issued updated guidance last week that directed fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in areas of “substantial” and “high” spread of COVID-19.

Right-wingers who previously pushed vaccination skepticism have notably switched gears recently by touting the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines as hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 continue to rise. Recent polling has shown that Republicans, especially men, are significantly more resistant to getting vaccinated against the infectious disease that has killed more than 600,000 Americans thus far.

Watch Fauci’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: