Latest
1 hour ago ago
‘Shameful’: Cheney Blasts Stefanik For Shifting Blame For Insurrection To Pelosi
5 hours ago ago
Gohmert, Gaetz, Greene Rushed Out Of Their Jan 6 Side Show By Protesters
7 hours ago ago
Spokesperson For Arizona’s Sketchy Audit Unloads About Longstanding Problems

WH Issues Vaccine And Mask Requirements As Delta Variant Prompts COVID Surge

WASHINGTON, DC May 18, 2021: US President Joe Biden removes his mask as he makes his way to Marine One on the Ellipse of the White House on May 18, 2021. (Photo by Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
July 27, 2021 5:55 p.m.

The White House on Tuesday moved to require vaccinations for all federal employees and contractors, as well as mask mandates for all visitors to the campus regardless of vaccination status as the Delta variant spreads nationwide causing a spike in COVID-19 infections, especially amongst the unvaccinated.

CNN first reported that President Biden will announce on Thursday a requirement for all federal employees and contractors to be inoculated against COVID-19, or be required to submit to regular testing and mitigation requirements.

CNN noted that specifics are still being finalized on the vaccination mandate for federal workers, but would be similar to the vaccination or weekly testing requirements for all city workers in New York City. Additional requirements for the unvaccinated are also under consideration.

The President does not plan to require vaccinations on the U.S. military currently. However, Biden is expected to outline how the Department of Defense may seek to approach the issue, according to CNN.

Newsletters
Get TPM in your inbox, twice weekly.
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Biden’s upcoming announcement follows the Department of Veterans Affairs’ requirement for all frontline health care workers to be vaccinated within the next two months.

Earlier Tuesday, the President signaled that a vaccination mandate on federal workers is “under consideration right now.”

Shortly after Biden issued his remarks on Tuesday, the White House instructed all staff, including reporters, to wear masks in all indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.

“The White House will require all individuals—regardless of vaccination status—to wear a mask at all times when on campus. This policy will become effective at the start of business tomorrow, July 28,” the White House said in an email to staff on Tuesday, according to New York Times reporter Annie Karni.

The White House’s mask and vaccination requirements come on the heels of the CDC’s updated guidance on Tuesday that directed fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in areas of “substantial” and “high” spread of COVID-19.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: