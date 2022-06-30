Latest
44 mins ago
Kagan Calls EPA Decision What It Really Is: Unvarnished Hostility Towards Agency Power
49 mins ago
Trump Whines Mid-Newsmax Interview That Newsmax Isn’t Lying About Election Hard Enough
1 hour ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson Is Sworn In As First Black Woman On Supreme Court
2 hours ago
Kagan Turns Conservative Justices’ Recent Love Affair With History Against Them In EPA Case

Ex-Trump WH Aide Details Why Hutchinson Switched Lawyers Weeks Before Damning Testimony

TOPSHOT - Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, ... TOPSHOT - Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in during the sixth hearing by the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington, DC, on June 28, 2022. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds / AFP) (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 30, 2022 11:31 a.m.

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah on Thursday detailed the series of events that led to the damning testimony Cassidy Hutchinson — a former top aide to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows — delivered during a Jan. 6 Select Committee public hearing this week.

During an appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” Farah described putting Hutchinson, her personal friend, in touch with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), who serves as vice chair for the committee, a couple months ago. Farah recalled Hutchinson saying there was “more I want to share with the committee” after Hutchinson gave her initial testimony to the panel behind closed doors.

Farah revealed that Trumpworld had assigned lawyers to many lower level staffers who could not cover legal fees on their own. Farah noted that Hutchinson was initially represented by Stefan Passantino, a former Trump White House lawyer with deep ties to the former president. In the weeks leading up to her testimony on Tuesday, Hutchinson switched her lawyer to Jody Hunt, former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ chief of staff when Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe.

“She did her interview, she complied with the committee, but she shared with me: there is more I want to share that was not asked in those settings, how do we do this?” Farah said. “In that process, she got a new attorney of her own.”

Following Hutchinson’s decision to switch lawyers, Farah, in her words, said Cheney “had a sense of questions that needed to be asked that weren’t previously.”

“So that’s how this shocking testimony that people didn’t realize before kind of came about, and it didn’t come up in her earlier interviews, some of these facts,” Farah said.

Hutchinson’s testimony on Tuesday sent shockwaves throughout Trumpworld as she recalled Trump and his allies’ movements in the days leading up to and on Jan. 6. Hutchinson detailed the resistance figures in Trump’s inner circle demonstrated as he pushed to march to the Capitol alongside his supporters on Jan. 6, following the “Stop the Steal” rally on the Ellipse.

Additionally, Hutchinson recalled other White House aides telling her that Trump lunged at the steering wheel of the presidential SUV he was riding in after the rally when his Secret Service chief refused to take him to the Capitol.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: