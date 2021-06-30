Latest
CA Militia Member Faces Charges In Alleged Assault Of Local Satirist
America's Top Secret Intel Agency Trolls Tucker Carlson
Florida Game Wardens Join Red State Pilgrimage To Southern Border

Ex-Trump DHS Chief Joins Trump On MAGA Tour After Briefly Refuting Election Fraud Lies

President Donald Trump delivers remarks on immigration and border security to members of the border patrol as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf looks on at the international airport in Yuma, Arizona on ... President Donald Trump delivers remarks on immigration and border security to members of the border patrol as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf looks on at the international airport in Yuma, Arizona on August 18, 2020. (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
June 30, 2021 2:23 p.m.

Chad Wolf, who (maybe illegally) served as ex-President Donald Trump’s acting Homeland Security secretary, is running back into his old boss’s arms despite having rejected his lies about the 2020 election being compromised by fraud.

On Wednesday morning, Wolf appeared on MSNBC to tout Trump’s pay-attention-to-me tour of the southern border in Texas, where Wolf will be joining him to push right-wingers’ “border crisis” narrative about the Biden administration’s immigration policies.

The former official dodged when MSNBC host Hallie Jackson asked him why he was standing by Trump even though Wolf had declared on Election Day that the race was “the most secure election in U.S. history,” a reality the then-president spent the next several months trying to undermine.

Instead, Wolf told Jackson that he was “very proud” of his service in the Trump administration and bragged about the “immigration consequences” he had brought forth against undocumented immigrants.

“Look, Hallie, I appreciate that you want to talk about personalities,” the ex-Trump official snapped when the MSNBC anchor pressed him again on his willingness to boost the former president. “I’m here to talk about an issue that you don’t want to cover, and that’s the crisis on the border.”

Wolf also said he’d be “happy to talk to” the House’s select committee on investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Wolf had resigned several days after the Capitol was stormed.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
