Ex-Solicitor General Neal Katyal Praises Gorsuch For Ruling To Protect LGBTQ Rights

ASPEN, CO - JULY 03: Neal Katyal speaks during the Aspen Ideas Festival 2015 on July 3, 2015 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/WireImage)
Neal Katyal speaks during the Aspen Ideas Festival 2015 on July 3, 2015 in Aspen, Colorado. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/WireImage)
June 15, 2020 11:43 a.m.

Former Solicitor General Neal Katyal applauded Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Monday after the Trump-appointed judge ruled with the majority in favor of allowing LGBTQ employees to sue for workplace discrimination.

“Here you see what the craft of judging is all about: reviewing a statute, some words enacted by Congress, and interpreting them,” Katyal told MSNBC anchor Ayman Mohyeldin. “Not with some bias toward some policy result you want to get at, but just the text of the statute and what those words actually mean to us as living breathing creatures today.”

“That’s what Justice Gorsuch did,” he continued. “I’m proud of him. I’m proud of the court for reaching this decision.”

Gorsuch wrote the majority opinion after siding with the court’s liberal justices and Chief Justice John Robert in the blockbuster case.

“An employer who fires an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex,” he wrote. “Sex plays a necessary and undisguisable role in the decision, exactly what Title VII forbids.”

Watch Katyal below:

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
