ESPN Host Absent From Radio Show After Blasting Net’s Trump-Bashing Ban

Just days after criticizing his own network’s “stick-to-sports” policy, ESPN host Dan Le Batard took Monday off from his namesake radio show, according to reports.

Sports Business Journal, which first broke the news, and CNN reported that Le Batard decided to not appear on his radio show after spending the weekend trying to convince ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro to loosen up on the network’s policy of banning political commentary. After Pitaro told Le Batard that he wouldn’t budge on the policy, the ESPN host told Pitaro that he was not in the right frame of mind to do his radio show, and the network accepted his absence.

Although Le Batard took the day off from his radio show, he is still expected to tape his daily TV show “Highly Questionable” later in the day. The Sports Business Journal reported that Le Batard is scheduled to be back on his radio show Tuesday.

Le Batard drew attention Thursday for ripping into his own network for not taking a stand on the “send her back” Trump rally chants that he found to be “abhorrent, obviously racist, dangerous rhetoric.”

The ESPN host then doubled down on his criticism by calling out the network’s “stick-to-sports” policy, which he called “un-American” and a “weak-ass shield.”