NRCC Depicts Schiff As A Clown Amid First Public Impeachment Hearing

The National Republican Congressional Committee was quick to react to the first public impeachment hearings in a Wednesday morning tweet.



Less than an hour after the public testimonies of acting Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor and top State Department official George Kent began, the NRCC tweeted a doctored photo of House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) as a clown.

The Wednesday morning tweet criticized the hearings for being “another one of @RepAdamSchiff’s clown shows.”

This impeachment hearing has already turned into another one of @RepAdamSchiff's clown shows. pic.twitter.com/WrpYPKFyT4 — NRCC (@NRCC) November 13, 2019

The NRCC’s tweet appeared to echo the attacks that right-wing media figures such as Fox News host Sean Hannity have waged against Schiff. In the hours leading up to the first public impeachment testimonies Wednesday morning, President Trump rage-tweeted a quote from Hannity where he compared the public phase of the inquiry to how “the circus is coming to town.”

The White House claimed Wednesday that Trump is not watching the ongoing public impeachment testimonies, despite how he’s been retweeting several clips of the hearing since it began.