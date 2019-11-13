NRCC Depicts Schiff As A Clown Amid First Public Impeachment Hearing

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during the impeachment inquiry before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 13, 2019 in... WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 13: Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) speaks during the impeachment inquiry before the House Intelligence Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill November 13, 2019 in Washington, DC. In the first public impeachment hearings in more than two decades, House Democrats are trying to build a case that President Donald Trump committed extortion, bribery or coercion by trying to enlist Ukraine to investigate his political rival in exchange for military aide and a White House meeting that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky sought with Trump. (Photo by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 13, 2019 12:30 p.m.
The National Republican Congressional Committee was quick to react to the first public impeachment hearings in a Wednesday morning tweet.

Less than an hour after the public testimonies of acting Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor and top State Department official George Kent began, the NRCC tweeted a doctored photo of House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) as a clown.

The Wednesday morning tweet criticized the hearings for being “another one of @RepAdamSchiff’s clown shows.”

The NRCC’s tweet appeared to echo the attacks that right-wing media figures such as Fox News host Sean Hannity have waged against Schiff. In the hours leading up to the first public impeachment testimonies Wednesday morning, President Trump rage-tweeted a quote from Hannity where he compared the public phase of the inquiry to how “the circus is coming to town.”

The White House claimed Wednesday that Trump is not watching the ongoing public impeachment testimonies, despite how he’s been retweeting several clips of the hearing since it began.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
