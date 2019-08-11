Report: Epstein Wasn’t Being Properly Supervised Before His Apparent Suicide

Metropolitan Correctional Center guards didn’t closely monitor alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein when he apparently hanged himself in his cell, according to a Sunday New York Times report.

An unnamed law enforcement official told the Times that though Epstein had been taken off suicide before he was found dead, the guards didn’t follow the correctional facility’s protocol that mandated them to check in on Epstein every 30 minutes.

Two anonymous officials said that the jail had also broken protocol by keeping him alone in his cell just two weeks after taking him off suicide watch.

Epstein, who was charged last month for allegedly running a child sex trafficking ring, was put on suicide watch about three weeks ago after the disgraced billionaire was found lying in a fetal position in his cell with rope marks around his neck. However, he was taken off suicide watch six days later.