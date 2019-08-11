Latest
45 mins ago
Conway Defends Trump Boosting Conspiracy Theory About Epstein’s Apparent Suicide
2 hours ago
Jake Tapper Tears Into Trump For Spreading ‘Deranged’ Conspiracy Theories
3 hours ago
Trump Retweets Conspiracy Theory About Jeffrey Epstein’s Death
news

Report: Epstein Wasn’t Being Properly Supervised Before His Apparent Suicide

By
August 11, 2019 12:55 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Metropolitan Correctional Center guards didn’t closely monitor alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein when he apparently hanged himself in his cell, according to a Sunday New York Times report.

An unnamed law enforcement official told the Times that though Epstein had been taken off suicide before he was found dead, the guards didn’t follow the correctional facility’s protocol that mandated them to check in on Epstein every 30 minutes.

Two anonymous officials said that the jail had also broken protocol by keeping him alone in his cell just two weeks after taking him off suicide watch.

Epstein, who was charged last month for allegedly running a child sex trafficking ring, was put on suicide watch about three weeks ago after the disgraced billionaire was found lying in a fetal position in his cell with rope marks around his neck. However, he was taken off suicide watch six days later.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: