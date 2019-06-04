Latest
People hold a banner during a protest against the JUST act in Warsaw, Poland on May 11, 2019. Several thousand people gathered in front of the Prime Minister's office and marched to the US embassy to protest the Justice for Uncompensated Survivors Today (JUST) act 447 which requires the US State Department to report on progress made by 47 countries on compensation of assests seized during WWII for Holocaust survivors. Poland is the only European country that has not yet passed any laws to regulate compensation for rightful owners of seized properties. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto)
21 mins ago
Another New York Church Cancels Event With Holocaust Distorter
WASHINGTON, DC - January 30: House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer (D-MD) leaves the House of Representatives Chamber after President Donald Trump's first State of the Union Address before a joint session of Congress on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Steny Hoyer Says Dems Should Subpoena Mueller For Testimony
3 hours ago
Fox’s Brian Kilmeade Insists All The Boos Ivanka Got Definitely Weren’t For Her
news

EPA Chief: It’s The Media’s Fault People Are So Worried About Climate Change!

Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America
By
June 4, 2019 3:34 pm

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler on Monday blamed the media for the public’s growing concern over climate change.

While Wheeler was giving a speech at the National Press Club, he argued the press needs to help “fix” Americans’ “perception” that the environment is getting worse.

“The media does a disservice to the public by not informing the public of the progress this nation has made,” the EPA chief said as he rattled off some statistics indicating that the U.S. has decreased its pollution levels over the past several decades.

It’s true that air pollution in the U.S. has decreased, according to NASA scientists.

However, the earth’s carbon dioxide levels are at a record high, ocean levels are rising due to melting ice glaciers, and millions of people worldwide have been affected by extreme weather patterns caused by global warming.

And to top it all off, a new report by the Breakthrough National Center for Climate Restoration predicts that human civilization could collapse by 2050 if climate change isn’t stopped in time.

Watch Wheeler speak below:

H/t Yahoo News.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: