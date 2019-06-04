EPA Chief: It’s The Media’s Fault People Are So Worried About Climate Change!

Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler on Monday blamed the media for the public’s growing concern over climate change.

While Wheeler was giving a speech at the National Press Club, he argued the press needs to help “fix” Americans’ “perception” that the environment is getting worse.

“The media does a disservice to the public by not informing the public of the progress this nation has made,” the EPA chief said as he rattled off some statistics indicating that the U.S. has decreased its pollution levels over the past several decades.

It’s true that air pollution in the U.S. has decreased, according to NASA scientists.

However, the earth’s carbon dioxide levels are at a record high, ocean levels are rising due to melting ice glaciers, and millions of people worldwide have been affected by extreme weather patterns caused by global warming.

And to top it all off, a new report by the Breakthrough National Center for Climate Restoration predicts that human civilization could collapse by 2050 if climate change isn’t stopped in time.

Watch Wheeler speak below:

