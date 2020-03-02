Minnesota Ice: Keith Ellison Congratulates Klobuchar On Her ‘Participation’

That’s cold.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison appeared to have a seriously lukewarm reaction to fellow Minnesotan Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-MN) withdrawal from the Democratic presidential race on Monday. In a tweet Monday, Ellison congratulated Klobuchar for her “participation” and thanked her for her run in the Democratic presidential primary.

Thanks for your run @amyklobuchar. Congratulations on your participation. https://t.co/0TEDlbU3hO — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) March 2, 2020

Ellison, who represented Minnesota in the U.S. Congress before becoming attorney general in the state, has long been a strong supporter of Bernie Sanders. Ellison endorsed Sanders in his 2016 campaign, and endorsed him once again last summer. Speaking to the Star Tribune in June 2019, Ellison said: “I definitely appreciate and admire Senator Klobuchar, I’m very proud of the work she’s done.” But he made clear he is firmly in Sanders’ camp.

Earlier Monday, Klobuchar’s campaign told the Associated Press that she plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden and will attend his rally in Dallas, Texas on the eve of Super Tuesday.

TPM reached out to Ellison and Klobuchar’s campaign for comment. We will update this post if we hear back.