Some Election-Related Websites Still Run on Vulnerable Software Older Than Many High Schoolers
3 hours ago
Biden Set To Get Endorsement Boost From Two 2020 Rivals
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 08: Vice President Joe Biden, right, greets retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., during a portrait unveiling ceremony for Reid in Russell Building's Kennedy Caucus Room, December 08, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
4 hours ago
Harry Reid Endorses Joe Biden's Presidential Bid

Minnesota Ice: Keith Ellison Congratulates Klobuchar On Her 'Participation'

on March 21, 2017 in Washington, DC.
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) waits to speak during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol in opposition to the involvement of U.S. military forces in Syria March 21, 2017 in Washington, ... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) waits to speak during a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol in opposition to the involvement of U.S. military forces in Syria March 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. U.S. members of Congress voiced their concern about "escalating U.S. involvement in the Syrian Civil WarÓ during the event. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
March 2, 2020 4:40 p.m.
That’s cold.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison appeared to have a seriously lukewarm reaction to fellow Minnesotan Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-MN) withdrawal from the Democratic presidential race on Monday. In a tweet Monday, Ellison congratulated Klobuchar for her “participation” and thanked her for her run in the Democratic presidential primary.

Ellison, who represented Minnesota in the U.S. Congress before becoming attorney general in the state, has long been a strong supporter of Bernie Sanders. Ellison endorsed Sanders in his 2016 campaign, and endorsed him once again last summer. Speaking to the Star Tribune in June 2019, Ellison said: “I definitely appreciate and admire Senator Klobuchar, I’m very proud of the work she’s done.” But he made clear he is firmly in Sanders’ camp.

Earlier Monday, Klobuchar’s campaign told the Associated Press that she plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden and will attend his rally in Dallas, Texas on the eve of Super Tuesday.

TPM reached out to Ellison and Klobuchar’s campaign for comment. We will update this post if we hear back.

Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
