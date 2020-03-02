Latest
29 mins ago
CNN’s John King Claims ‘Both Sides’ Are Politicizing Coronavirus
1 hour ago
Sen. Johnson Pushes For Subpoenas In Ukraine-Hunter Biden Probe
2 hours ago
Judge Edges Closer To Holding Russian Firm In Contempt In Zombie Mueller Case

Klobuchar Ends Campaign And Plans To Endorse Biden On Eve Of Super Tuesday

RICHMOND, VA - FEBRUARY 29: Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks during a campaign rally at the Altria Theatre on February 29, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Klobuchar continues to seek su... RICHMOND, VA - FEBRUARY 29: Democratic Presidential Candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks during a campaign rally at the Altria Theatre on February 29, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Klobuchar continues to seek support for the Democratic nomination leading into the Super Tuesday vote on March 3. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By and
|
March 2, 2020 1:42 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) announced Monday that she is suspending her Democratic presidential campaign and will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden.

Klobuchar’s campaign told the Associated Press Monday that she plans to join Biden at his rally in Dallas, Texas, on the eve of Super Tuesday.

Last month, Klobuchar finished third place in the New Hampshire primary, but was unable to replicate that success in any other Democratic nominating contest.

Klobuchar is the second midwestern moderate to drop out in two days: Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who eked out a victory in Iowa, also left the race over the weekend. He has not yet announced an endorsement.

Both departures — and Klobuchar’s endorsement — could aid Biden.

“The race is going to shift more toward the Midwest and the Northeast in the coming weeks,” Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, told TPM.

“Biden, based on Iowa and New Hampshire, did really poorly in the two examples of that region. Anything that can help him get higher in those places is helpful to him.”

Klobuchar’s withdrawal comes on the heels of her cancellation of a rally scheduled in her home state of Minnesota Sunday night after Black Lives Matter protesters took over the stage on behalf of Myon Burrell, whom Klobuchar prosecuted for murder.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: