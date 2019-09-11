Warren Revels In Wall Street Executives’ Panic Over Her Potential Presidency

2020 Democratic candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), one of the frontrunners in the race, is delighted that Wall Street is growing fearful of a potential Warren administration.

The hosts of CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Tuesday discussed how Warren’s electoral victory would be a “suboptimal situation for the banks.”

“Look I gotta tell you, when you get off the desk and talk to executives, they’re more fearful of her winning,” co-host Jim Kramer said.

Co-host David Faber also warned that if companies “want to get something done,” they should “think about doing it soon.”

“Come early to mid-2020, if Elizabeth Warren is rolling along, everybody is going to be like ‘That’s it,'” Faber said.

And that’s how Warren, an outspoken critic of the finance industry, landed a free campaign ad.

“I’m Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message,” the Massachusetts Democrat tweeted with a clip of the exchange.