Suspected El Paso Shooter Told Police He Was Targeting ‘Mexicans’

AFP/Getty Images
By
August 9, 2019 2:37 pm
Police say that Patrick Crusius, the suspected shooter in Saturday’s El Paso massacre, confessed that he was targeting “Mexicans” when he opened fire at a Walmart, killing 22 people, as reported by the Washington Post and the Associated Press.

He is believed to be the author of a xenophobic screed posted online shortly before the shooting bemoaning the “Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

The suspected gunman has reportedly waived his right to an attorney and is freely sharing his confession with police.

