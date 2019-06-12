Rep. Hunter’s Wife Seeks To Change Not Guilty Plea In Campaign Finance Case

Rep. Duncan Hunter’s (R-CA) wife, Margaret, is seeking to change her plea — 10 months after she and the congressman pleaded not guilty to campaign finance fraud.

A notice of the change of plea hearing was announced on the court’s docket Wednesday, setting up the possibility that she could be cooperating with investigators as part of a plea agreement.

She’ll appear in court on Thursday.

The couple were charged together for misusing $250,000 in campaign funds and filing false campaign finance documents in August 2018. They allegedly spent the money on personal vacations, dental work, and even flights for the GOP lawmaker’s pet rabbit.

Hunter infamously chucked his wife under the bus when he spoke on the indictment during a Fox News interview last year, claiming that she was the one who handled his finances.

“She was also the campaign manager. So whatever she did, that will be looked at, too, I’m sure,” Hunter said. “But I didn’t do it.”