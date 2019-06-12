Latest
1 min ago
Michael Flynn’s New Attorney Has Raged At Mueller’s Team For Years
DERRY, NH - AUGUST 19: Hope Hicks is Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's campaign spokeswoman, speaks with with head of security Keith Schiller, at a campaign event, August 19, 2015 in Derry, NH. (Photo by Brooks Kraft/ Getty Images)
22 mins ago
Hope Hicks To Testify Before Closed-Door House Judiciary Session
UNITED STATES - JUNE 15: Rep. Norma Torres, D-Calif., conducts a news conference in the Capitol Visitor Center on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, June 15, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
46 mins ago
Dem Rep. Blasts Anti-Abortion ‘Sex-Starved Males’ In Congress
news

Rep. Hunter’s Wife Seeks To Change Not Guilty Plea In Campaign Finance Case

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 10: Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) speaks to the media before a painting he found offensive and removed is rehung on the U.S. Capitol walls on January 10, 2017 in Washington, DC. The painting is part of a larger art show hanging in the Capitol and is by a recent high school graduate, David Pulphus, and depicts his interpretation of civil unrest in and around the 2014 events in Ferguson, Mo. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Joe Raedle/Getty Images North America
By
June 12, 2019 5:29 pm

Rep. Duncan Hunter’s (R-CA) wife, Margaret, is seeking to change her plea — 10 months after she and the congressman pleaded not guilty to campaign finance fraud.

A notice of the change of plea hearing was announced on the court’s docket Wednesday, setting up the possibility that she could be cooperating with investigators as part of a plea agreement.

She’ll appear in court on Thursday.

The couple were charged together for misusing $250,000 in campaign funds and filing false campaign finance documents in August 2018. They allegedly spent the money on personal vacations, dental work, and even flights for the GOP lawmaker’s pet rabbit.

Hunter infamously chucked his wife under the bus when he spoke on the indictment during a Fox News interview last year, claiming that she was the one who handled his finances.

“She was also the campaign manager. So whatever she did, that will be looked at, too, I’m sure,” Hunter said. “But I didn’t do it.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: