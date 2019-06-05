Duckworth Rips Trump Over Vietnam Comments: ‘No One Believes’ You Couldn’t Serve

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) hammered President Donald Trump on Wednesday for saying he was “never a fan” of the Vietnam War.

“#CadetBoneSpurs: no one cares whether you were a ‘fan’ of the Vietnam War. No one believes you were medically unfit to serve,” Duckworth tweeted. “You used your wealth & privilege to avoid serving your country five times, forcing another American to serve in your place each time.”

“None ever said they were fans of war,” she continued in a series of tweets. “They simply answered their nation’s call, regardless of what they thought. Especially during the draft—it wasn’t optional for them.”

Trump told “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan on Wednesday that he “was never a fan” of the Vietnam War when Morgan asked if he wished he had served.

“I thought it was a terrible war,” said Trump, who deferred the draft with a (possibly bogus) bone spurs diagnosis.

The President also claimed that the funding he’s provided to the military as commander-in-chief makes up for not serving.

“I think I make up for it right now,” he said. “I think I am making up for it rapidly.”