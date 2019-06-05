Latest
13 mins ago
Neal Balks At Using New New York State Law To Get Trump Tax Returns
59 mins ago
Doug Jones Is Getting A Kick Out Of The GOP’s Roy Moore Drama
2 hours ago
YouTube To Ban And Remove Extremist Content On Its Platform
news

Duckworth Rips Trump Over Vietnam Comments: ‘No One Believes’ You Couldn’t Serve

on November 7, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America
By
June 5, 2019 3:44 pm

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) hammered President Donald Trump on Wednesday for saying he was “never a fan” of the Vietnam War.

“#CadetBoneSpurs: no one cares whether you were a ‘fan’ of the Vietnam War. No one believes you were medically unfit to serve,” Duckworth tweeted. “You used your wealth & privilege to avoid serving your country five times, forcing another American to serve in your place each time.”

“None ever said they were fans of war,” she continued in a series of tweets. “They simply answered their nation’s call, regardless of what they thought. Especially during the draft—it wasn’t optional for them.”

Trump told “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan on Wednesday that he “was never a fan” of the Vietnam War when Morgan asked if he wished he had served.

“I thought it was a terrible war,” said Trump, who deferred the draft with a (possibly bogus) bone spurs diagnosis.

The President also claimed that the funding he’s provided to the military as commander-in-chief makes up for not serving.

“I think I make up for it right now,” he said. “I think I am making up for it rapidly.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Senior Editor:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: