Swoosh! AZ Gov Walks Back Threat To Pull Nike Plant Over Betsy Ross Shoe Recall

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES - 2018/06/07: Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ) discussing the opioid crisis and foster care families and policies to protect children and treat parents at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
LightRocket via Getty Images
July 12, 2019 2:09 pm

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) appears to be walking back his Twitter tirade last week against Nike for recalling its Betsy Ross flag-themed shoes.

Ducey tweeted Thursday about the “good news” of welcoming the brand to build its manufacturing plant outside of Phoenix. Ducey had tweeted last week that he was ordering the state’s commerce authority to “withdraw all financial incentive dollars” for Nike to build the new plant.

The tweet came after Nike said in a Thursday press release that hiring “will begin immediately” at its new Nike Air Manufacturing Innovation facility in Goodyear, Arizona.

Nike decided to pull its Betsy Ross flag-themed shoes after former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who’s known as a face of the brand, said that they harken back to an era of slavery.

Just three days after his anti-Nike Twitter thread, Ducey was spotted sporting the brand’s shoes at a Fourth of July barbecue.

