Swoosh! AZ Gov Walks Back Threat To Pull Nike Plant Over Betsy Ross Shoe Recall

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) appears to be walking back his Twitter tirade last week against Nike for recalling its Betsy Ross flag-themed shoes.

Ducey tweeted Thursday about the “good news” of welcoming the brand to build its manufacturing plant outside of Phoenix. Ducey had tweeted last week that he was ordering the state’s commerce authority to “withdraw all financial incentive dollars” for Nike to build the new plant.

This is good news for Arizona and for @GoodyearAZGov. 500 plus jobs. Over $184 million in capital investment. Arizona is open for business, and we welcome @Nike to our state. https://t.co/ZLPkcs3dkD — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 11, 2019

The tweet came after Nike said in a Thursday press release that hiring “will begin immediately” at its new Nike Air Manufacturing Innovation facility in Goodyear, Arizona.

Nike decided to pull its Betsy Ross flag-themed shoes after former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who’s known as a face of the brand, said that they harken back to an era of slavery.

Just three days after his anti-Nike Twitter thread, Ducey was spotted sporting the brand’s shoes at a Fourth of July barbecue.