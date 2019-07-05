GOP Gov. Ducey Sports Nikes After Being ‘Embarrassed’ By Betsy Ross Shoe Recall

Oh, say can you see … the irony?

A mere three days after his Twitter tirade against Nike for recalling its Betsy Ross flag-themed shoes, GOP Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was seen sporting the iconic swoosh at a Fourth of July barbecue.

We've confirmed this. Three days after blasting Nike for pulling a patriotic shoe, Gov Ducey was sporting the swoosh at a 4th of July BBQ today. #ShoeGate https://t.co/2gWcJVranW — Steve Irvin (@Steve_Irvin) July 5, 2019

Ducey had responded angrily in a multiple-tweet statement to the brand’s decision Tuesday, saying that he’d withdraw financial incentives for a Nike manufacturing plant scheduled to open outside of Phoenix.

Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours. I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here. 7/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Nike decided to pull its Betsy Ross flag-themed shoes after former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who’s known as a face of the brand, said that they harken back to an era of slavery.