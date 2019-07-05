Latest
Biden Unmoved By Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Popularity
A bilingual help wanted sign for Auto Zone, a retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories, is posted outside the store in Canton, Miss., Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. The central Mississippi city has a growing Spanish-speaking population and some merchants are actively recruiting bilingual counter help. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
June Jobs Report: 224,000 Jobs Added, Unemployment Up A Smidge
Biden Knew He’d Be A Debate Target, But He Wasn’t Prepared For Harris Attacks
GOP Gov. Ducey Sports Nikes After Being ‘Embarrassed’ By Betsy Ross Shoe Recall

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES - 2018/06/07: Governor Doug Ducey (R-AZ) discussing the opioid crisis and foster care families and policies to protect children and treat parents at the American Enterprise Institute in Washington. (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
LightRocket via Getty Images
By
July 5, 2019 10:30 am

Oh, say can you see … the irony?

A mere three days after his Twitter tirade against Nike for recalling its Betsy Ross flag-themed shoes, GOP Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was seen sporting the iconic swoosh at a Fourth of July barbecue.

Ducey had responded angrily in a multiple-tweet statement to the brand’s decision Tuesday, saying that he’d withdraw financial incentives for a Nike manufacturing plant scheduled to open outside of Phoenix.

Nike decided to pull its Betsy Ross flag-themed shoes after former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who’s known as a face of the brand, said that they harken back to an era of slavery.

