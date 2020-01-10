Doug Collins Retracts: ‘I Do Not Believe Democrats Are In Love With Terrorists’

Latest
January 10, 2020 12:41 p.m.
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Friday recanted his bombastic claim that Democrats’ push for the War Powers Act proves they are “in love with terrorists.”

“Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week,” Collins tweeted, adding that his comment on Thursday was a response to Democrats’ efforts to rein in President Donald Trump’s war powers in Iran after he ordered a drone strike on Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani.

The Republican lawmaker said that while he was touring in Iraq, he “witnessed firsthand the brutal death of countless soldiers who were torn to shreds” by Soleimani.

“These images will live with me for the rest of my life, but that does not excuse my response on Wednesday evening,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Friday, Collins defended his comment when Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked if he truly believed Democrats loved terrorists.

“I think their actions are betraying them at this point,” the Republican said. “Do all of them love terrorists? No. I think the issue we have here, though, is the fact that they won’t acknowledge that [Soleimani] was a terrorist.”

“They won’t acknowledge the fact that this was a good thing for the world, for Soleimani to be taken out,” he continued. “And from my perspective, that needs to be called out.”

Collins’ accusation was met with shock and anger on Thursday, particularly from Democrats who had fought overseas.

“I left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists,” said Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). “I don’t need to justify myself to anyone.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
