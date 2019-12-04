Latest
38 mins ago
Florida GOP Candidate Sends Out Email Saying Rep. Ilhan Omar Should Be Hanged
1 hour ago
House Dems Hold Secret Meeting Before Judiciary’s First Impeachment Hearing
**HOLD FOR STORY TO MOVE OVERNIGHT. WDC WILL ADVISE TIMING** This photo acquired by The Associated Press is copied from a leaked email sent by Elliott Broidy and shows George Nader posing for a photo with President Donald Trump back stage at an RNC fund raiser in Dallas on Oct. 25, 2017. (AP Photo)
1 hour ago
Trump Team Contact, Mueller Witness George Nader Charged With Illegal Clinton Donations

Rep. Doug Collins Eye-Rolls As Nadler Delivers Opening Statement

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (L) (D-NY) speaks while committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R) (R-GA) looks up during an impeachment hearing where constitutional scholars t... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 04: Committee chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler (L) (D-NY) speaks while committee ranking member Rep. Doug Collins (R) (R-GA) looks up during an impeachment hearing where constitutional scholars testified before the House Judiciary Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill December 4, 2019 in Washington, DC. This is the first hearing held by the House Judiciary Committee in the impeachment inquiry against U.S. President Donald Trump, whom House Democrats say held back military aid for Ukraine while demanding it investigate his political rivals. The Judiciary Committee will decide whether to draft official articles of impeachment against President Trump to be voted on by the full House of Representatives. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
December 4, 2019 12:27 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) couldn’t hide his ongoing displeasure with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler’s (D-NY) handling of the impeachment inquiry during the committee’s first impeachment hearing Wednesday morning.

During Nadler’s opening statement, the House Judiciary Committee ranking member appeared to roll his eyes and threw his head back in response. The moment was first captured by ABC News senior social media editor Evan McMurry in a Wednesday morning tweet.

On Tuesday night, Politico reported that Nadler reassured his caucus that he is “not going to take any shit” during a closed-door meeting among House Judiciary Committee Democrats that was a private preparation session ahead of the panel’s official takeover of the impeachment inquiry.

In the days leading up to the House Judiciary’s first impeachment hearing, Collins went after Nadler by accusing him of pursuing “impeachment without any evidence” and requesting that the committee add more witnesses to the hearing to “give the American people a wider array of perspectives regarding impeachment.”

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: