Rep. Doug Collins Eye-Rolls As Nadler Delivers Opening Statement

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) couldn’t hide his ongoing displeasure with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler’s (D-NY) handling of the impeachment inquiry during the committee’s first impeachment hearing Wednesday morning.

During Nadler’s opening statement, the House Judiciary Committee ranking member appeared to roll his eyes and threw his head back in response. The moment was first captured by ABC News senior social media editor Evan McMurry in a Wednesday morning tweet.

The ranking member does not appear to be enjoying the chairman's opening statement. pic.twitter.com/69tTs9uz9r — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) December 4, 2019

On Tuesday night, Politico reported that Nadler reassured his caucus that he is “not going to take any shit” during a closed-door meeting among House Judiciary Committee Democrats that was a private preparation session ahead of the panel’s official takeover of the impeachment inquiry.

In the days leading up to the House Judiciary’s first impeachment hearing, Collins went after Nadler by accusing him of pursuing “impeachment without any evidence” and requesting that the committee add more witnesses to the hearing to “give the American people a wider array of perspectives regarding impeachment.”