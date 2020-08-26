Trump Jr. Punches Back At Speculation He Was High At RNC: ‘You Have Me Confused With Hunter Biden’

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday morning managed to throw Hunter Biden under the bus while hitting back at allegations of cocaine use during his RNC speech.

After going on a tear against the media during an appearance on “Fox and Friends,” Trump Jr. was asked about the media’s concern with his “glassy” eyes during his RNC speech on Monday night.

Trump Jr. laughed to himself before providing a sarcastic answer.

“Well I guess there must have been something with the lighting,” Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. then referenced the speculation on social media that arose during and after his RNC speech, which included jabbing the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden who was at the center of the Ukraine scandal that led to President Trump’s impeachment.

“But they started doing this trending thing, ‘Donald Trump Jr.’s on cocaine’ and all of that,” Trump Jr. said Wednesday. “I said no, no, you have me confused with Hunter Biden. It was pretty ridiculous.”

Trump Jr. went on to rip into Democrats further, saying that “when they can’t attack the delivery, when they can’t attack the substance, they got to attack something,” citing remarks from Bette Midler and “woke Hollywoodites” who criticized first lady Melania Trump’s speech at the newly renovated White House Rose Garden.

Trump Jr. then compared the criticism against the first lady’s RNC speech to “watching the DNC attacking the RNC.”

“The RNC has the gall to showcase real Americans, who have benefited for Donald Trump ‘s policies, who have benefited from this administration, rather than the out of touch Hollywood celebrities that they put on their never-ending Zoom call of ‘I hate America’ last week,” Trump Jr. said. “It’s truly mind-boggling how out of touch the Democrats are. They don’t even see it. It’s asinine.”

Watch Trump Jr.’s remarks below: