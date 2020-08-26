Latest
2 hours ago
House Intel Narrows Trump Financial Record Subpoena To POTUS, Immediate Family
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 15: Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on May 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. Kudlow stated that the U.S. economy is essentially still in free fall and argued that the country cannot spend its way out of a pandemic-driven downturn. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
‘Alternate Reality’: Biden Campaign Calls Out RNC’s Rosy View Of COVID Pandemic
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 23: Rep. Mark Meadows, (R-N.C), speaks to members of the media during a closed session on Capitol Hill on October 23, 2019 in Washington, DC. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper was on Capitol Hill to testify to the committees for the ongoing impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
Meadows Dismisses Hatch Act Concerns: ‘Nobody Outside Of The Beltway Really Cares’

Trump Jr. Punches Back At Speculation He Was High At RNC: ‘You Have Me Confused With Hunter Biden’

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2020 -- Photo taken in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, Aug. 24, 2020 shows a computer screen displaying Donald Trump Jr., the U.S. president's eldest son, speaking during the 2020 Republican National Convention from Washington, D.C. U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for a second term on Monday at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, which has been scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty)
WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2020 -- Photo taken in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, Aug. 24, 2020 shows a computer screen displaying Donald Trump Jr., the U.S. president's eldest son, speaking during the 2020 Republi... WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2020 -- Photo taken in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, Aug. 24, 2020 shows a computer screen displaying Donald Trump Jr., the U.S. president's eldest son, speaking during the 2020 Republican National Convention from Washington, D.C. U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for a second term on Monday at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, which has been scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
August 26, 2020 1:47 p.m.

Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday morning managed to throw Hunter Biden under the bus while hitting back at allegations of cocaine use during his RNC speech.

After going on a tear against the media during an appearance on “Fox and Friends,” Trump Jr. was asked about the media’s concern with his “glassy” eyes during his RNC speech on Monday night.

Trump Jr. laughed to himself before providing a sarcastic answer.

“Well I guess there must have been something with the lighting,” Trump Jr. said.

Trump Jr. then referenced the speculation on social media that arose during and after his RNC speech, which included jabbing the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden who was at the center of the Ukraine scandal that led to President Trump’s impeachment.

“But they started doing this trending thing, ‘Donald Trump Jr.’s on cocaine’ and all of that,” Trump Jr. said Wednesday. “I said no, no, you have me confused with Hunter Biden. It was pretty ridiculous.”

Trump Jr. went on to rip into Democrats further, saying that “when they can’t attack the delivery, when they can’t attack the substance, they got to attack something,” citing remarks from Bette Midler and “woke Hollywoodites” who criticized first lady Melania Trump’s speech at the newly renovated White House Rose Garden.

Trump Jr. then compared the criticism against the first lady’s RNC speech to “watching the DNC attacking the RNC.”

“The RNC has the gall to showcase real Americans, who have benefited for Donald Trump ‘s policies, who have benefited from this administration, rather than the out of touch Hollywood celebrities that they put on their never-ending Zoom call of ‘I hate America’ last week,” Trump Jr. said. “It’s truly mind-boggling how out of touch the Democrats are. They don’t even see it. It’s asinine.”

Watch Trump Jr.’s remarks below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30