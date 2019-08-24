Latest
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, with son Nathan Davis, a deputy clerk, reads a statement to the press outside the Rowan County Courthouse on Sept. 14, 2015 in Morehead, Ky. Davis did not interfere with marriage licenses issued after she returned to work. (Pablo Alcala/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS)
4 hours ago
Fed Appeals Court Rules Kim Davis Can Be Sued Over Gay Marriage License Refusals
6 hours ago
Trump Lumps Fox News’ Polling In With All His Favorite ‘Fake News’ Enemies
6 hours ago
Trump Was Just Being Sarcastic About Thinking He’s The ‘Chosen One,’ Okay?
news

DOJ Asks Appeals Court To Reconsider Ban On Trump Blocking People On Twitter

Alex Wong/Getty Images North America
By
August 24, 2019 11:19 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Department of Justice has taken on the sublime task of defending President Trump’s ability to block people he doesn’t like on Twitter.

According to CNN, the DOJ asked a federal appeals court Friday to reconsider the May 2018 ruling that Trump blocking people on Twitter was unconstitutional. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has not yet said whether they’ll accept a rehearing of the case.

The DOJ called the case one of “exceptional importance” and argued, as Trump’s lawyers did during the initial case that the @realDonaldTrump handle would remain the President’s personal account long after he leaves office.

“The importance of en banc review here is underscored because the panel’s novel and mistaken First Amendment reasoning is being applied not just to any public official, but to the President of United States,” the DOJ said, according to CNN. “Accordingly, en banc rehearing should be granted.”

In July an appeals court judge savaged Trump’s lawyers’ claims that the account was personal and the President should be able to block other users on a whim. The judge upheld a New York judge’s decision last year that silencing critics on Twitter via blocking was unconstitutional.

The government’s response is that the President is not acting in his official capacity when he blocks users because that function is available to all users, not only to government officials,” Judge Barrington Parker wrote in her July ruling. “However, the fact that any Twitter user can block another account does not mean that the President somehow becomes a private person when he does so. Because the President, as we have seen, acts in an official capacity when he tweets, we conclude that he acts in the same capacity when he blocks those who disagree with him.”

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: