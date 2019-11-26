DNC Leader Rips Tucker Carlson During Fox Interview: ‘Why The Hell Does He Still Have A Job Here?’

During an appearance on Fox News, Democratic National Committee Vice Chair Michael Blake torched the network on Tuesday for keeping Tucker Carlson on the air despite his racist comments, which include falsely claiming that white supremacy is a “hoax.”

Blake let loose when Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” host Bill Hemmer asked for his opinion on Carlson’s prediction that Michelle Obama will join the 2020 presidential race.

“Well, she’s not running, but the core question is: Why the hell does Tucker Carlson still have a job here in the first place?” the DNC vice chair asked. “The reality is this is someone who said white supremacy is a hoax, and why does Fox allow him to still be here in the first place?”

“Okay alright, his opinion there is that Michelle Obama may get in this race,” Hemmer said. “Do you think that will happen, or do you not?”

“It’s not going to happen. Not going to happen,” Blake responded. “But I think the core question is he shouldn’t be on here at all.”

“I get it,” the Fox host retorted. “We didn’t bring you on to talk about Tucker Carlson. I brought you on to talk about the Democratic field.”

Blake briefly played ball, then jabbed at Fox and President Donald Trump for “ignoring the truth” while he was comparing Democrats’ messaging to that of the right-wing.

Hemmer brushed off the dig at first, but he hit back when Blake made a similar comment again.

“Listen, I didn’t bring you on to bash our network,” Hemmer snapped. “So with all due respect, why don’t we just keep it on topic?”

Watch the exchange below:

