Latest
25 mins ago
Trump Praises Scalise, Says He ‘Looks Better’ After Baseball Shooting
47 mins ago
Trump Praises Rep. Jim Jordan’s Wrestling Body In Rambling Speech Celebrating Acquittal
1 hour ago
Trump All Of A Sudden Loves Washington Post After Acquittal Headline

DNC Chair Calls For Recanvass Of Iowa Votes: ‘Enough Is Enough’

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez gestures as he speaks at a fundraiser at the "Women's Leadership Forum" in Washington, DC on October 17, 2019. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW... Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez gestures as he speaks at a fundraiser at the "Women's Leadership Forum" in Washington, DC on October 17, 2019. (Photo by Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 6, 2020 12:39 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The chairman of the Democratic National Committee on Thursday called for a recanvass of the results of the Iowa caucuses, potentially delaying yet again the results in the first-in-the-nation presidential contest.

“Enough is enough,” DNC chair Tom Perez tweeted. “In light of the problems that have emerged in the implementation of the delegate selection plan and in order to assure public confidence in the results, I am calling on the Iowa Democratic Party to immediately begin a recanvass.”

Recanvassing requires double-checking existing vote counts, not re-doing the caucuses themselves.

In a statement shortly after Perez’s own, Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Troy Price said the state party was “prepared” for any recanvass requests by qualified presidential campaigns — he made no mention of the national party chairman’s request.

“In such a circumstance, the IDP will audit the paper records of report, as provided by the precinct chairs and signed by representatives of presidential campaigns.”

Perez’s announcement added to confusion about the Iowa tally. The state party has delayed completing the count of the state’s caucuses for days, first blaming a faulty app that was used to transmit data from the precinct level to the state, and then saying they were still collecting and verifying vote tallies.

As of Thursday morning, the state had released result data for 97% of precincts, showing Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg neck-and-neck in the count of “state delegate equivalents,” which the state uses to determine the contest’s winner and allocate convention delegates.

Analysts had noticed errors and inconsistencies in some of the data that the party did release.

Author Headshot
Matt Shuham (@mattshuham)  is a reporter in TPM’s New York office covering corruption, extremism and other beats. Prior to joining TPM, he was associate editor of The National Memo and an editorial intern at Rolling Stone.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: