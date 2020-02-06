Sanders And Buttigieg Virtually Tied In Iowa As Caucus Results Trickle In

Latest
February 6, 2020 9:11 a.m.
The narrow gap former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the Iowa caucuses has all but closed, according to the latest results released by the state’s Democratic Party.

With 97% of precincts reporting, Buttigieg holds 26.2% of Iowa’s State Delegate Equivalents (SDEs) while Sanders has reached 26.1%, boosting the Vermont senator within striking distance of his rival. That razor-thin 10th of a percentage point makes up three SDEs.

Sanders currently leads Buttigieg in the popular vote by 44,753 to 42,235, according to the Associated Press.

It is unknown when the final results will be announced.

The Iowa Democratic Party has been rolling out the caucus results at a snail’s pace this week after a series of blunders mangled the vote counting process in the crucial state.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
