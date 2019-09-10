DNC, ABC News Tell 2020 Candidates Not To Swear During The Upcoming Debate

The Democratic National Committee and ABC News would like the 2020 candidates to please keep it clean on the debate stage this week.

CNN reported on Tuesday that the DNC and ABC News, the network hosting the third Democratic debate, have sent advisories to participating candidates telling them not to swear when they face off against each other on Thursday night.

The memo warned that ABC News won’t be able to edit out “foul language” because the debate will be broadcast in real time without any delay.

“Candidates should therefore avoid cursing or expletives in accordance with federal law and FCC guidelines,” the note said, according to CNN.

This is reportedly the first time the campaigns have gotten this warning.

The advisory, while sent to all Democratic candidates, may have been directed at Beto O’Rourke, who’s been openly cursing on the campaign trail since August in response to President Donald Trump’s racist comments and the recent shootings that’ve roiled the Democrat’s home state of Texas.

ABC News declined to comment.

The debate will be held at 8 PM EST on ABC News. Reporters George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis, and Jorge Ramos are slated to serve as moderators.