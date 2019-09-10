Latest
1 hour ago
Trump Admin Pushing Forward With Plan To Enable Anti-Immigrant Redistricting
2 hours ago
Falwell Tries To Get FBI To Sleuth Out Alleged Liberty U Conspiracy Against Him
2 hours ago
TN GOPer Claims He Was Just Kidding About Wanting To Get Rid Of Higher Education

DNC, ABC News Tell 2020 Candidates Not To Swear During The Upcoming Debate

2020 Democratic candidate Rep. Beto O'Rourke gives a speech. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
September 10, 2019 7:01 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The Democratic National Committee and ABC News would like the 2020 candidates to please keep it clean on the debate stage this week.

CNN reported on Tuesday that the DNC and ABC News, the network hosting the third Democratic debate, have sent advisories to participating candidates telling them not to swear when they face off against each other on Thursday night.

The memo warned that ABC News won’t be able to edit out “foul language” because the debate will be broadcast in real time without any delay.

“Candidates should therefore avoid cursing or expletives in accordance with federal law and FCC guidelines,” the note said, according to CNN.

This is reportedly the first time the campaigns have gotten this warning.

The advisory, while sent to all Democratic candidates, may have been directed at Beto O’Rourke, who’s been openly cursing on the campaign trail since August in response to President Donald Trump’s racist comments and the recent shootings that’ve roiled the Democrat’s home state of Texas.

ABC News declined to comment.

The debate will be held at 8 PM EST on ABC News. Reporters George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Linsey Davis, and Jorge Ramos are slated to serve as moderators.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: