MIDLAND, TEXAS – AUGUST 31: Police cars and tape block off a crime scene nearby to where a gunman was shot and killed at Cinergy Odessa movie theater after multiple people were shot on August 31, 2019 in Midland, Texas. Reports indicate that at least two people are dead and 20 injured. (Photo by Cengiz Yar/Getty Images)
Police: 5 Killed, 21 Injured After Shooting In Odessa And Midland, Texas
Trump Flaunted His Dutch Popularity During African American Museum Tour
Justice Ginsburg Says She Feels Very Much Alive After Cancer Treatment
2020 Elections

Beto On Latest Texas Shooting: ‘This Is F*cked Up’

September 1, 2019 10:01 am
2020 Democratic candidate and Texas native Beto O’Rourke hasn’t minced words this weekend in his response to Saturday’s shooting in the Texas cities of Midland and Odessa.

A gunman went on a shooting spree in Midland and Odessa on Saturday, leaving 4 dead and 21 injured. Law enforcement said that the suspected shooter, allegedly a white man, was killed during a police shootout.

“I don’t know what the motivation is, we do not yet know the firearms that were used or how they acquired them,” O’Rourke told supporters during a campaign stop on Saturday night after he was alerted to the shooting. “But we do know this is fucked up.”

O’Rourke, whose native city of El Paso experienced a deadly shooting just one a month ago, doubled down on his response on Sunday during an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Expressing his frustration over the country’s high rates of gun violence, the candidate told “State of the Union” host Dana Bash that no other country “comes close.”

“So yes, this is fucked up,” O’Rourke said. “And If we don’t call it out for what it is, if we’re not able to speak clearly, if we’re not able to act decisively, then we will continue to have this kind of bloodshed in America. And I cannot accept that.”

