Latest
1 hour ago
Garrett Ziegler, The Trump Staffer Who Let The Kraken Loose In The White House
17 hours ago
Amid ‘Troubling Reports,’ Biden Admin Reminds Health Insurers Of ACA Birth Control Mandate
21 hours ago
Biden Urges Passage Of ‘Historic’ Schumer-Manchin Reconciliation Deal

Top Trump DHS Officials’ Jan. 6 Texts Mysteriously Gone Too

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf listens as President Donald J. Trump speaks in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 1, 2020. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
July 29, 2022 10:41 a.m.

Hmmm.

Texts sent and received by Chad Wolf and Ken Cuccinelli, ex-President Donald Trump’s acting Homeland Security secretary and acting deputy secretary, respectively, in the days leading up to Jan. 6 are missing, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

Not only that; the DHS reportedly told the department’s inspector general, Joseph Cuffari, way back in late February that the texts were gone –- and Cuffari did not report it to Congress.

According to the Post, the DHS claimed in its report to Cuffari that the records had been erased due to a reset of Wolf and Cuccinelli’s phones after they left their posts in January last year.

The department also reportedly told Cuffari about another senior DHS official’s texts getting erased: Those of Deputy Under Secretary for Management Randolph “Tex” Alles, who served as the director of the Secret Service from 2017 to 2019.

The DHS said Alles’ messages were deleted in a pre-planned phone reset, the Post reported.

In addition to not flagging the incident to Congress, Cuffari also reportedly didn’t try to recover the lost texts or get to the bottom of why DHS leadership didn’t save them.

Virtually every aspect of how the DHS and Cuffari reportedly handled Wolf, Cuccinelli and Alles’ Jan. 6 texts mirrors the eyebrow-raising circumstances surrounding the Secret Service’s missing Jan. 6 texts.

Cuffari similarly failed to immediately report the erasure of Secret Services’ records to Congress: Despite knowing about the purge since at least February, he didn’t tell the leaders of the House and Senate Homeland Security committees about it until mid-July even though the committee had previously requested the records.

And like with Wolf, Cuccinelli and Alles’ texts, the DHS claimed that that the Secret Services’ texts had been lost in a preplanned “reset.” It is unclear if there were efforts made to preserve the texts beforehand, but it has been reported that Secret Service officials reminded staff to save records before the phones were wiped.

The Trump DHS officials’ texts could help investigators get to the bottom of Trump’s efforts to steal the 2020 election: Part of the then-president and his cronies’ proposed plot to seize voting machines involved weaponizing the DHS to carry out the operation, and Trump had also reportedly asked Cuccinelli about appointing a special counsel to investigate (read: legitimize Trump’s false claims of) voter fraud.

In the wake of news that Cuffari had put off informing lawmakers about the Secret Service’s texts, House Oversight chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) and Homeland Security chair Bennie Thompson (D-MS) — who also chairs the Jan. 6 Select Committee — demanded earlier this week that the inspector general recuse himself from the Secret Service text investigation.

“These omissions left Congress in the dark about key developments in this investigation and may have cost investigators precious time to capture relevant evidence,” Maloney and Thompson wrote. “There must be no doubt that the Inspector General leading this investigation can conduct it thoroughly and with integrity, objectivity and independence. We do not have confidence that Inspector General Cuffari can achieve those standards.”

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Dear Reader,
BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER

When we asked recently what makes TPM different from other outlets, readers cited factors like honesty, curiosity, transparency, and our vibrant community. They also pointed to our ability to report on important stories and trends long before they are picked up by mainstream outlets; our ability to contextualize information within the arc of history; and our focus on the real-world consequences of the news.

Our unique approach to reporting and presenting the news, however, wouldn’t be possible without our readers’ support. That’s not just marketing speak, it’s true: our work would literally not be possible without readers deciding to become members. Not only does member support account for more than 80% of TPM’s revenue, our members have helped us build an engaged and informed community. Many of our best stories were born from reader tips and valuable member feedback.

We do what other news outlets can’t or won’t do because our members’ support gives us real independence.

If you enjoy reading TPM and value what we do, become a member today.

BECOME A MEMBER
BECOME A MEMBER
Sincerely,
TPM Staff
BECOME A MEMBER
Signatures of all TPM staff
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Director of Audience:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: