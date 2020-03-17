Nunes Lashes Out At ‘Media Freaks’ After Criticism Over Him Saying People Should ‘Go To Local Pubs’

Despite even President Donald Trump now admitting the media has been “fair” with its coverage of the COVID-19 outbreak, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is apparently staying faithful to Trumpworld’s old line of attack amid the disease crisis.

“These media freaks don’t have a clue what’s going on out in the real world,” Nunes said on Monday night during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, who had brought up the congressman’s previous comment urging people to “go to your local pub” even as public health officials and local leaders advise people to stay home and prevent further spread of the virus.

Nunes tried to portray that remark as mere concern over long lines at grocery stores and not a direct contradiction of state governments’ guidelines on public safety. Then he deflected to the media once again.

“The media freaks can do what they want, but they’re endangering lives here by continuing this panic when we have no food shortage in this country,” the Republican said. “The farmers of America produce an abundant food supply. We have more food than we can eat in this country.”

