Dershowitz, Starr Expected To Defend Trump In Impeachment Trial

January 17, 2020 10:09 a.m.
A retro crew including Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr will reportedly represent President Donald Trump at the Senate’s impeachment trial.

According to several reports about the team Friday morning, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump’s personal lawyer Jay Sekulow will lead the team of lawyers defending Trump in the Senate.

They’ll be joined by Dershowitz and Starr, as well as Robert Ray. The list notably excludes the man at the center of the Ukraine pressure campaign, Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to TPM’s request to confirm the news.

In the 90s, Ray and Starr ran the Office of the Independent Counsel, which investigated then-President Bill Clinton on everything from Whitewater to Monica Lewinsky. She commented on the staffing move Friday.

A spokesperson for the legal team told The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman that Dershowitz, famous for representing OJ Simpson and, more recently, for his ties to the alleged human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, “will present oral arguments at the Senate trial to address the constitutional arguments against impeachment and removal.”

