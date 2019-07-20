Latest
5 hours ago
Black GA Rep. Says Man Screamed At Her To ‘Go Back Where You Came From’
10 hours ago
Trump Abandons All Pretense Of Disowning Chant, Calls Crowd ‘Patriotic’
on August 10, 2015 in Ferguson, Missouri.
10 hours ago
Ferguson Activist-Turned-Legislator Resigns: ‘St. Louis Is Going To Kill Me’
news

Dershowitz Doubles Down In Fight With Boies, Insinuates Marital Infidelity

Lior Mizrahi/Hulton Archive
By
July 20, 2019 4:11 pm

Alan Dershowitz, former lawyer for accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, implicitly accused David Bois, an attorney for an Epstein accuser, of cheating on his wife Saturday morning.

Boies is representing Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says that she was forced into sex with Dershowitz by Epstein when she was underage. Giuffre has sued Dershowitz for defamation, as he has denied the accusation and said that she’s just seeking money. Another woman, Sarah Ransome, says Epstein directed her to have sex with Dershowitz when she was in her early 20s.

Dershowitz has denied all accusations, maintaining that he had a “perfect sex life” in that period.

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: