Dershowitz Doubles Down In Fight With Boies, Insinuates Marital Infidelity

Alan Dershowitz, former lawyer for accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, implicitly accused David Bois, an attorney for an Epstein accuser, of cheating on his wife Saturday morning.

I have challenged Boies to swear that he has not had inappropriate sex contacts with women other than his wife during the same period. He won’t because he has a terrible reputation with regard to inappropriate sex. How dare he falsely accuse me. End/ — Alan Dershowitz (@AlanDersh) July 20, 2019

Boies is representing Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says that she was forced into sex with Dershowitz by Epstein when she was underage. Giuffre has sued Dershowitz for defamation, as he has denied the accusation and said that she’s just seeking money. Another woman, Sarah Ransome, says Epstein directed her to have sex with Dershowitz when she was in her early 20s.

Dershowitz has denied all accusations, maintaining that he had a “perfect sex life” in that period.