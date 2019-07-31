Republican Rep/Bigfoot Fan Under Fire From Local GOP For Officiating Gay Wedding

Bet you weren’t expecting this kind of reappearance from that particular congressman, were you?

Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA), who caught the nation’s attention during the 2018 midterms when he was revealed to be a fan of Bigfoot erotica, was formally censured on Monday by a local Republican chapter after he officiated a wedding between two men who had volunteered for Riggleman’s campaign.

The Roanoke Times reported that the Cumberland County Republican Committee, which represents a county in Riggleman’s district, passed a vote of no confidence for both the wedding and his alleged lack of support for stronger immigration restrictions.

Committee chair Diana Shores, who led the censure effort, told NBC News that Riggleman had “contradicted his promises to represent the district” by participating in the wedding.

Riggleman’s spokesperson, Joe Chelak, told the Times that the congressman was “not surprised” by the move.

“Their actions were clearly political, financially motivated, and lack credibility,” said Chelak.

With votes against both the Equality Act and a resolution rejecting President Donald Trump’s ban against transgender soldiers, Riggleman’s record doesn’t quite scream LGBTQ ally.

But the Republican congressman told the Washington Post shortly after the wedding that he believes the government shouldn’t be involved in marriage.

“And it also comes down to love is love,” he said. “I’m happy to join two people together who obviously love each other.”