Latest
5 hours ago
Tallahassee-Area Superintendent Becomes Latest Target Of A DeSantis Political Stunt
6 hours ago
‘People’s Convoy’ Trucker Protest Movement Says It Has Been Taken Over By Text Message ‘Scammers’
7 hours ago
Surprise! MTG’s Performative ‘Rebranding’ Is A 2024 Political Calculation

Dems Demand McCarthy Deny Santos Access To Classified Info

UNITED STATES - JANUARY 25: Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., leaves a meeting of the House Republican Conference at the Capitol Hill Club on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
January 25, 2023 4:59 p.m.
New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

Two New York House Democrats, Reps. Gregory Meeks (D-NY) and Joe Morelle (D-NY), are demanding Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) deny Rep. George Santos (R-NY) access to classified information.

In a Wednesday letter to the House speaker, Meeks and Morelle highlighted the myriad of “deceptive actions,” “concerning allegations about his behavior” and the multiple investigations Santos is under. These, the lawmakers wrote, “suggest he cannot be trusted with confidential and classified information that could threaten the United States’ national security.”

“As the newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, we call on you to limit Congressman George Santos’ ability to access classified materials, including preventing him from attending any classified briefings and limiting his access to such information through his committee assignments,” the New York Democrats wrote.

While it is unlikely that Santos will have routine access to classified information as a member of the Small Business and the Science, Space and Technology Committees, the letter is another push from Democrats to limit Santos’ power in Congress.

“It is clear that Congressman George Santos has violated the public’s trust on various occasions and his unfettered access to our nation’s secrets presents a significant risk to the national security of this country,” they continued. “We urge you to act swiftly to prevent George Santos from abusing his position and endangering our nation.”

The request from the lawmakers comes a day after McCarthy shrugged off his responsibility to do anything about Santos, telling reporters that Santos will be removed from Congress if the Ethics Committee finds he broke the law.

“If for some way (sic) when we go through Ethics that he has broken the law, then we will remove him, but it’s not my role,” McCarthy said on Tuesday. “I believe in the rule of law. A person’s innocent until proven guilty.”

When asked if he is standing by Santos because his resignation would make House Republicans’ majority narrower than ever, McCarthy said, “No. You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him. I do not have the power simply because if I disagree with somebody or what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”

McCarthy added he will hold Santos to the same standard he would hold anyone else elected to Congress and reiterated the same bizarre cop-out — using President Biden as an example — that other politicians have lied before Santos.

“Let’s not be sensational,” he said.

“He has a responsibility to uphold what they voted for, to work and have their voice here, but at any time if it rises to a legal level, we will deal with it then,” McCarthy added.

New!
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine has worked as a politics production assistant for PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and a news assistant for NPR’s Investigations Team. She double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: