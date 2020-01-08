Democrats Leave Soleimani Strike Briefing Unconvinced That It Was Justified

A closed-door briefing with national security officials Wednesday afternoon did nothing to convince House Democrats that the strike that killed top Iranian military official Qasem Soleimani last week was justified.

The Wednesday afternoon briefing was held just hours after Trump announced new “punishing” sanctions on Iran in response to its retaliatory missile strike. Trump also said Iran “appears to be standing down.”

Several House Democrats seemed unified after leaving the briefing, saying that the administration failed to make a convincing case for the Trump administration’s talking point of the President authorizing the Soleimani strike to prevent an “imminent” attack against the U.S.

Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) called the briefing “sophomoric and utterly unconvincing.”

“Without commenting on content, my reaction to this briefing was it was sophomoric and utterly unconvincing,” Connelly told reporters. “And I believe more than ever that Congress needs to act to protect the constitutional provisions about war and peace.”

When asked about his reaction to the rationale for the strike on Soleimani and also the idea of whether there were imminent threats like the Trump administration has argued, Connelly said that he believes “there was no rationale that could pass a graduate school thesis test” and that he was “utterly unpersuaded” regarding any compelling evidence justifying an imminent threat.

“I was — well, utterly unpersuaded — about any evidence about the imminence of a threat that was new or compelling,” Connolly said, adding that the “sophomoric” legal rationale shared in the briefing was centered around Article II of the Constitution and the 2002 AUMF authorization for the use of military force which “had nothing to do with Iran.”

Rep. Gerry Connolly: "Utterly unpersuaded" that the strike on Soleimani was justified

Connolly wasn’t alone in being underwhelmed by the national security briefing.