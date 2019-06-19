Latest
Frustrated Democrats Stonewalled During Hicks Testimony By DOJ Lawyer

Pool/Getty Images North America
By
June 19, 2019 1:30 pm

Democrats exited the hearing room frustrated on Wednesday after a Department of Justice lawyer shut down every question for former communications director Hope Hicks pertaining to her tenure at the White House.

According to the Washington Post, angry but impotent Democrats raised an outcry, accusing the lawyer of fabricating immunity that didn’t apply to Hicks, now a private citizen.

Nevertheless, she reportedly answered no questions about events that happened while she was in the White House – even things as innocuous as the location of her office. She did answer some questions from her time on the campaign.

Per the Post, Democrats left the meeting discussing taking Hicks to court to make her answer questions.

Rep Ted Lieu (D-CA), a member of the committee, tweeted his frustrations.

The transcript of the hearing is due out in the next 48 hours.

