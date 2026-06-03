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Democrats on Track to Avoid Being Locked out of Power in California Governor’s Race

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06.03.26 | 3:16 pm
Democrat California Gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra speaks during an election night event in downtown Los Angeles, on June 2, 2026. Californians go to the polls Tuesday in the first round of voting for a new g... Democrat California Gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra speaks during an election night event in downtown Los Angeles, on June 2, 2026. Californians go to the polls Tuesday in the first round of voting for a new governor, with a tight three-way race for two run-off spots, while people in Los Angeles will also be voting for a new mayor. The state's so-called "jungle primary" pits all comers against each other -- regardless of party -- with the top two vote-getters advancing to the November general election to replace term-limited Governor Gavin Newsom. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Democrats seem to have avoided the nightmare scenario in California: with just under 60 percent of the vote in, only one Republican is currently poised to make it to the general election. 

Just a couple months ago, the two Republican candidates in the race were polling first and second, threatening a Democratic lockout. In California’s jungle primary, the top two vote getters proceed to the general election regardless of party. Democrats fielded more than 20 candidates in the race, dividing voters.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Republican former Fox News host Steve Hilton leads with 28 percent of the vote, followed by Democrats former HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra at 25 percent and billionaire Tom Steyer at 20 percent. The other Republican, sheriff Chad Bianco, is well behind at 11 percent. President Trump’s April endorsement of Hilton helped avert the threat to Democrats, as the Republican vote coalesced behind him.

If Hilton and Becerra finish in the top two, Becerra is all but guaranteed to become the state’s first Latino governor since 1875. While Hilton would have virtually no shot at the top job, his presence on the ballot would likely help downballot Republicans in competitive House races. 

If the remaining vote dumps are particularly Steyer friendly, he could eke his way into the top two. He would be similarly very well positioned in a race against Hilton.

Should the remaining votes be so Democratic that Hilton gets bumped, Steyer and Becerra will battle it out until November.

California is notoriously slow at counting votes, with Election Day sometimes turning into election week. Later-counted votes are often late-arriving mail-in ballots, and tend to be more Democratic. 

Both Becerra and Steyer (but especially Becerra) benefitted enormously at the end of the race from a primary hallmarked by shocking self-destruction. Former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), the early frontrunner, never recovered her standing after clips of her berating a staffer and walking out of an interview circulated online. Then former Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who seemed to be on the rise in the spring, crashed out of the race and politics in general when multiple women came forward to accuse him of sexual assault and misconduct.

From the rubble emerged a suddenly surging Becerra — the most experienced politician on the ticket, if a less than dynamic campaigner — and Steyer — the self-professed class traitor with deep enough pockets to keep himself in the running.

Kate Riga is a D.C. reporter for TPM and cohost of The TPM Show.
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  1. The 2 R scenario evaporated when Salwell dropped out. But lazy “horserace” reporting made it seem as if it were still a thing and Becerra’s campaign was happy enough to advance that narrative. Truly tactical voters would have voted for Steyer in an effort to shut out Hilton.

    Meh. I voted for Porter.

  2. Once again, Trump steps on a rake. His endorsement of Fox “News” blowhard Hilton backfired.

    Lol

  3. O/T but Fox is learning!!! :rofl:
    Hannity slaps lengthy disclaimer after 90-minute conspiracy-riddled chat with Todd Blanche

    Fox News host Sean Hannity ended Tuesday’s episode of his podcast, “Hang Out with Sean Hannity,” with a disclaimer that some political analysts flagged as “notable.”

    The 90-minute episode featured an interview with Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche that spanned several conspiracy theories about alleged Democratic conspiracies to charge President Donald Trump with crimes. The allegations became so caustic that producers felt the need to slap a disclaimer at the end of the video before it was published on YouTube.

    “John Brennan, Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg, Matthew Colangelo, Arthur Engoron and James Clapper have not been charged with any crimes in connection with any alleged conspiracy,'” the disclaimer reads in part. “Charges against James Comey related to alleged false statements and obstruction have been dismissed. There have been no findings that Rod Rosenstein, Tim Walz, Gavin Newsom or Jacob Frey engaged in professional misconduct.”

  4. Kiss of death … any least here in CA. Not that Hilton would ever have a chance against a Democrat like Becerra.

  5. Ranked-choice voting seems like an obvious fix for this problem.

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