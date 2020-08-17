Dem Senators Demand USPS Board ‘Immediately’ Reverse DeJoy’s Changes

A group of Democratic senators sent the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors a letter on Monday urging the officials to roll back Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s sweeping procedural changes at the USPS, which have set off a crisis in recent days.

The letter, signed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Tina Smith (D-MN), Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Ron Wyden (D-OR), Gary Peters (D-MI) and Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), laid out how DeJoy’s new rules have kneecapped his agency’s ability to process urgent deliveries, such as mail-in ballots – which just happen to be a target President Donald Trump’s ire ahead of the November elections.

“Mr. DeJoy appears to be engaged in a partisan effort, with the support of President Trump, to delay and degrade mail service and undermine the mission of the United States Postal Service,” the senators wrote. “You have the responsibility to reverse those changes and the authority to do so.”

The Democrats stated that DeJoy, who donated to Trump’s campaign, has taken “numerous actions that threaten the service and integrity” such as reducing operational hours and having mail sorting machines removed.

“It is time to use your full power and authority on behalf of the Postal Service, the American people, and the ‘public interest’ you are required to represent,” the senators told the board. “We ask that you immediately take action to reverse any and all changes put in place by Mr. DeJoy that degrade or delay postal operations and the delivery of the mail.”

The senators noted that the governors have the power to remove DeJoy if he refuses to roll back the new rules.