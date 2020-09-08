Latest
17 hours ago
Trump Says He’s OK With Potential Probe Into DeJoy’s Alleged Campaign Finance Scheme
20 hours ago
Trump Claims ‘VERY High Marks’ For COVID Response As Death Toll Approaches 189k
21 hours ago
Putin Critic Alexei Navalny Out Of Coma And Responsive After Poisoning

Dem Oversight Chair Announces Investigation Into DeJoy’s Alleged Straw Donor Scheme

House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) speaks during a committee hearing on D.C. statehood on February 11, 2020. (Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)
By
|
September 8, 2020 7:41 a.m.

House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) stated late Monday night that her committee is launching an investigation into Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s alleged straw donor scheme.

Maloney said in a forwarded statement to TPM that her committee will probe allegations that during his tenure as New Breed Logistics’s CEO in North Carolina, DeJoy illegally pushed his then-employees to donate to GOP candidates at his fundraisers, then would later reimburse their donations in the form of bonuses. Former New Breed Logistics employees told the Post and the New York Times about the alleged scheme over the weekend.

“If these allegations are true, Mr. DeJoy could face criminal exposure—not only for his actions in North Carolina, but also for lying to our Committee under oath,” Maloney said in a forwarded statement to TPM,

“We will be investigating this issue, but I believe the Board of Governors must take emergency action to immediately suspend Mr. DeJoy, who they never should have selected in the first place,” she continued.

Maloney first informed the Post about the investigation late Monday night.

The chair’s comment about DeJoy potentially lying under oath refers to the postmaster general’s testimony last month in which he denied rewarding employees for donating to President Donald Trump’s campaign.

“That’s an outrageous claim, sir, and I resent it,” DeJoy told Rep. Jim Cooper (D-TN), who had pressed him on the issue. “The answer is no… I’m fully aware of legal campaign contributions, and I resent the assertion, sir.”

“What are you accusing me of?” the postmaster general added.

The Post and New York Times reported that the alleged scheme stretched to 2014 before DeJoy retired in 2016 and before Trump launched his first presidential campaign.

For his part, Trump has signaled support for a potential investigation into DeJoy regarding the scandal but still vouched for the postmaster general, whom Trump praised as a “very respected man.”

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30