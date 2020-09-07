Trump Says He’s OK With Potential Probe Into DeJoy’s Alleged Campaign Finance Scheme

Latest
President Donald J. Trump shrugs while speaking with members of the coronavirus task force during a briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Friday, April 10, 2020. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
By
|
September 7, 2020 3:12 p.m.

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he would support a potential investigation into allegations that embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy used to push former staff at his old firm to donate to Republican candidates while he was CEO.

During a press briefing at the White House, Trump told reporters that he doesn’t “know too much” about the scandal but asserted that DeJoy is a “very respected man.”

“Sure,” Trump replied with a shrug when a reporter asked if he would support an investigation into the postmaster general, who is already under scrutiny over his record as a Trump donor and his “restructuring” of the U.S. Postal Service that have delayed operations.

“Let the investigations go,” Trump added. “But he’s a very respected man.”

Asked if DeJoy ought to lose his job if it’s proven that he was engaging in a campaign finance scheme, the President said yes.

“Yes, if something can be proven, that he did something wrong, always,” Trump said before he began complaining about the FBI’s investigation probe into his 2016 campaign.

On Sunday, the Washington Post published accounts from five former employees at New Breed Logistics, DeJoy’s former company, alleging that DeJoy and his top staffers had asked them to write checks for his massive fundraisers for GOP candidates. He would later allegedly reimburse them in the form of bonus checks, which is illegal, according to the ex-employees.

Monty Hagler, a spokesman for DeJoy, told the Post that the postmaster general “believes that he has always followed campaign fundraising laws and regulations.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera) is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
